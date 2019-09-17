Both Garden Spot and Lampeter-Strasburg came in to the season looking to replace seven graduated seniors.
Bonus, the Spartans would also begin the year with a new coach.
They met, for the first time this season, Tuesday afternoon in New Holland, with the Pioneers (2-1 league, 3-3 overall) emerging victorious, 2-1.
With head coach Emily Lebo out of town, credit her varsity assistant, Anne Grandfield, with her first win.
Youth served for L-S, which played 11 underclassmen. Two, freshman Sophia Rhodes and sophomore Tonna Harnish, provided the scoring.
Rhodes, pounced on a a loose ball in the 11th minute, after Kendall Hadesty’s shot hit the far post and bounced away.
“It came, and I finished it off,” Rhodes shared. “Into the corner.”
Six minutes into the second half, McKenna Conklin played down the right wing, crossing to Harnish, who pounded it home.
“It was a great cross,” said Harnish. “Then I just took a touch. The goalie was there, but I just touched the corner.”
Harnish’s goal appeared to be an insurance goal, at the time, but turned out to be the gamewinner when the Spartans’ Lindsey Sweigart won a 50/50 ball in her defensive end, dribbled 60 yards on the breakaway, and scored with 1:21 to play.
"We've moved her all over the field," said new Spartans coach Reagan Mellinger, "from center back to striker. She gives us a spark, as you can see."
It was the first goal scored by the Spartans (0-3, 2-6) in league play, and just the sixth overall as they have struggled to generate an attack.
“Part of that is the learning curve of a new coach,” Mellinger said.
“We’ve played around with different formations and different positions. We’re still learning ... who works best together,” she continued, “and just that urgency to get the ball in the box.”
After a relatively quiet first half, the Spartans began to make some noise.
On a counterattack after Harnish’s goal, senior Erna Hazmic fired from the right wing, keeper Maggie Johnson making the diving save.
Ten minutes later, Taylor Soehner sent a through ball to Sweigart, who was in the clear, only to be run off by hard-charging back Victoria Meredith.
It was the fist of two times in the half that Meredith showed exceptional closing speed to deny the Spartans.
With just over 18 minutes left, she crossed the field to break up Cheyenne Martin’s break away.