The 2019 District Three girls Soccer tournament includes participation of 60 percent of the Lancaster-Lebanon League teams, 15. Many are bloodied veterans of district wars past, a few, bright-eyed rookies.
The 16-team field in Class 4A finds Conestoga Valley, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Hempfield and Manheim Township back for another go.
Veterans Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central are back in 3A's 16-team bracket, joined by Solanco, making its first-ever appearance in districts.
Elco, Lancaster Catholic and Northern Lebanon are in the ten-team 2A field, the Vikings in districts for the first time since girls soccer moved to the fall in 2012.
Annville-Cleona and Lancaster Country Day return to the 1A party-of-ten, with Lebanon Catholic making its first appearance in the fall playoffs and second district appearance overall.
The tournament opens Monday with Round of 16 matches in Class 3A and first round in 1A. Tuesday sees Round of 16 matches in 4A with first round in 2A
Here's a look at the opening matchups for local teams.
CLASS 4A
No. 16 Elizabethtown at No. 1 Cumberland Valley: The Bears are back in the tournament for the first time since a 2016 quarterfinal loss to Hempfield. Cumberland Valley is the defending 4A champion and shooting for its 16 district title overall. E-town dropped a 3-0 decision to the Eagles earlier this year.
No. 15 Governor Mifflin at No. 2 Hempfield: The Black Knights, who lost in the 2018 quarterfinals, have yet to play for the title since soccer moved to the fall, advancing to the semis in 2016 and finishing third. Mifflin lost in the first round in '18 and lost the 2017 championship to Conestoga Valley. Hempfield beat Mifflin 5-2 earlier this season.
No. 13 Hershey at No. 4 Ephrata: Placing third last year after a semifinal loss, the newly-crowned L-L champion Mountaineers face a Hershey side coming off back-to-back first round eliminations.
No. 10 Carlisle at No. 7 Manheim Township: The Blue Streaks lost to Cumberland Valley in the 2016 title match and to the Eagles in first round last year. Carlisle fell to Ephrata in the '18 quarterfinals.
No. 9 Red Lion at No. 8 Conestoga Valley: Coming off the 2017 championship, the Buckskins were eliminated by Hempfield in the first round last year. Still looking for its first win since moving to the fall, Red Lion is making its fourth appearance overall.
CLASS 3A
No. 16 Solanco at No. 1 Lower Dauphin: It's been a season of firsts for the Golden Mules, whose 12 wins are most in program history. They face a Lower Dauphin side coming off a third-place finish in 2018 after semifinal loss to Manheim Central.
No. 14 Lampeter-Strasburg at No. No. 3 Mechanicsburg: Coming off a semifinal appearance in 2017, the Pioneers gave LD all it could handle in a quarterfinal loss last year. Mechanicsburg lost to Manheim in the '18 championship. The Wildcats defeated L-S 3-1 two weeks ago.
No. 13 Bishop McDevitt at No. 4 Manheim Central: Defending champion and winners of two titles in three years, the Barons face off against a McDevitt team looking for its first post season win, in four tries, since 2012.
No. 12 Cocalico at No. 5 Berks Catholic: The Eagles first-round loss to Manheim in 2018 was their fifth straight in that round. They take on a Berks Catholic squad that finished fourth to Lower Dauphin last year.
CLASS 2A
No. 5 James Buchanan at No. 4 Lancaster Catholic: A rematch of last year's quarterfinal, won in an upset by the Rockets in penalty kicks, 10-9, after neither team could score. James Buchanan went on to lose to Elco in the semifinals.
No. 10 Northern Lebanon at No. 7 Wyomissing: It's the Vikings fifth district appearance, but first since 2010. Wyomissing fell to Pequea Valley in the first round last year.
No. 1 Elco, the defending 2A champion, will host the winner between No. 9 Tulpehocken and No. 8 Littlestown in the quarterfinals.
CLASS 1A
No. 6 Harrisburg Christian at No. 3 Annville-Cleona: The Little Dutchmen are making their fourth appearance overall, dropped a semifinal decision to eventual champion Camp Hill last year. Harrisburg Christian advanced to the semifinals in 2017, but lost in the first round to Brandywine Heights last year.
No. 5 Lancaster Country Day at No. 4 West Shore Christian: Country Day dropped a quarterfinal match to Camp Hill last year. In the same round, West Shore Christian fell to Mt. Calvary. Country Day edged West Shore 2-1 earlier this year.
No. 10 Lebanon Catholic at No. 7 Mt. Calvary Christian: Hopes are high on Assumption Hill as Lebanon Catholic returns to districts after a 10-year pause. The Beavers bested Mt. Calvary 2-1 earlier this season. The Chargers fell to Fairfield in the semifinals in 2017 and '18.