Hempfield out Anika-ed Manheim Township on Tuesday afternoon in Landisville.
Township freshman Anika Krasnai had more scoring opportunities, 6-4, but Black Knights senior Anika Haski had the shot that counted as Hempfield shut out the Blue Streaks, 1-0.
The girls soccer victory, paired with Conestoga Valley’s 1-1 tie with Warwick, allowed the Knights to move into sole possession of first place in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One play with a mark of 6-1 in the league, 10-3 overall.
The Buckskins (5-1-1, 8-4-1) fell two points off the section pace while maintaining a four-point cushion over the injury-plagued Streaks (4-3, 8-4).
“We’re so beat up right now,” Blue Streaks coach Terry Law said. “We had to do whatever we could to keep the spaces close.”
Which could explain the near-claustrophobic way the game was played.
It seemed like every Township player was tethered to her Hempfield counterpart, and vice-versa. Because of that there was never much flow and what flow there was, flowed in Hempfield’s direction.
The Knights dominated a first half that saw Township with the only genuine shot on goal, Sydney Hoover’s attempt off Emma Hagg’s corner service in the seventh minute.
Not that Hempfield didn’t have opportunities — the Knights had six corner kicks that, frustratingly, never developed into anything.
“We definitely dominated,” Haski said, “we just didn’t get it in. Finally, when we got it in, it was a relief.”
Denied on a great slide tackle by Township’s last defender, Sade Weaver-Walls, eight minutes earlier, Haski settled a through ball on the left side as the clock ticked through the 53rd minute.
“I dribbled and found a girl (Megan Grube) in the middle,” she said. “She played it back to me, I pulled it back and then shot it.”
Without a real good look at the frame, Haski let providence take over.
“I just kind of took a shot and hoped,” she said.
Deliverance came at the 53:43 mark. There would be more.
Deliverance, not scoring.
With only one foray into the offensive third in the first 28 minutes of the second half, Township brought the pressure in the final 12.
Keeper Emileigh Antesberger stoned Krasnai in the 72nd minute, point bank, just outside the 10-yard mark.
With five minutes left, as Antesberger was caught out of the goal, Krasnai had an open look from the right slot, but sent her far post shot just wide left.
“It was a good effort,” Law said, “it just hooked a little bit.”
If there was a defensive star for the Knights, it had to be back Lauren Weaver.
Twice, Weaver broke up a sure breakaway by Krasnai. Once near midfield in the 33rd minute, once 10 minutes into the second half on the right wing.