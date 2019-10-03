“Let’s get physical, physical ...”
Playing in a persistent, drizzly mist, more likened to Wembley Stadium than to Jane Hoover Field, Ephrata and host Elizabethtown got physical Thursday afternoon in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two girls soccer match.
Over 100 minutes, the first-place Mountaineers and Bears, vying for an L-L playoff berth, bumped and bounced, jostled and jounced, smacked and thwacked each other to a 2-2 tie.
Thirty-two fouls were called in the match — a good number were not — 20 on the Bears (5-3-1 L-L, 10-6-1 overall), who were determined to not allow Mounts senior striker Annie Slovak have a say in the outcome.
Senior back Alicia Underkoffler, the last holdover from the Bears' “Bonecrusher” defense of 2015-16, in some form of combination with junior Carly Sedun and freshman Taryn Hummer, blanketed Slovak on every trip into the offensive third.
“Our goal was to shut her down,” Underkoffler said, “which is exactly what we did.”
Slovak was limited to two crosses and a shot on goal.
However, with 12 minutes left in the first half, she did score, heading in Reagan McCarty’s indirect kick.
Only to have the goal waved off on an offside call.
That was one of five offsides infractions assessed against Ephrata (7-0-1, 12-1-2), which battled back from a goal down to take a 2-1 lead with less than 10 minutes to play.
Only to see the Bears knot the match with 3:47 to play in regulation on a wild continuation of a corner kick service.
“Their (first) goal was kind of a wakeup call,” said Mounts coach Wes Deininger, lamenting his team’s habit of slow starts in afternoon matches.
“We turned it around and had our chances.”
The Bears rang the alarm 56 seconds in as Olivia Shuck got loose on a breakaway, firing on keeper Jocelyn Umana.
Umana knocked the ball down and Rosa Saenz kicked it clear.
Seven minutes later, on their second corner of the day, Shuck delivered from the left flag, the ball dropping into the box and to Underkoffler.
“I wasn’t expecting it, to say the least,” Underkoffler said. “I knew I had to do my best and, luckily, it went into the net.
The Bears' speedy front of Shuck, Olivia Anson, Kaelyn Sheetz and, rotating in, Aivery Shuck and Mykah Macfarlane, were a clear and present danger all afternoon.
With just under nine minutes in the first half, Ephrata’s Abbie Weist was tripped at the 25-yard area.
McCarty quickly stepped to the free kick restart, taking advantage of Elizabethtown’s disorganization.
“The goalie was still trying to get her wall set up,” McCarty said. “Nobody was ready and she was completely off her line. I figured hit it (to the) far post, in the middle.”
Bears keeper Kaitlyn Snyder could only watch the ball nestle into the net.
With 9:14 to play, and the Mounts setting up another free kick restart, Olivia Myer served to the far post from the right wing, 14 yards out.
Mary Campbell leaped, skimming the ball back to the near post, where Carly Holochuck chested it home.
Just over five minutes later, Shuck served a corner from the left flag, drawing it into the box.
Bedlam ensued.
Ephrata headed it out. Elizabethtown headed it back in and so it went: out, in, out, in.
Eventually the ball dropped to the floor, inside the 6, where freshman Abby Sedun kicked in her first career goal.
Weary, physically and emotionally, the two teams played two 10-minute overtime periods where the only shot on goal belonged to Aivery Shuck, 47 seconds into the first OT, saved by Umana.