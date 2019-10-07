The playoff push is in full bloom for the Elizabethtown girls soccer team, and and goals are coming in bunches.
OK, that may be an exaggeration, but goals have been coming the Bears’ way over the last few games.
Elizabethtown kept its hopes for a Lancaster-Lebanon League playoff berth alive, and solidified, somewhat, its precarious grip on the 16th and final spot in the District Three Class 4A field with a 2-1 victory at Lampeter-Strasburg in the rain Monday evening.
The Bears (5-3-1 league, 9-6-1 overall) won their fourth game in their last five starts — with a tie thrown in for good measure — scoring twice off corner kick restarts.
Taking her service from the left flag, Kaelyn Sheetz bent the ball into the goal in the 15th minute, just ahead of a closing L-S defender.
Six minutes into the second half, this time from the right flag, Sheetz directed a ball into the 6-yard box.
It just missed Taryn Hummer, dead center in the box, coming to Alicia Underkoffler just inside the far post. Underkoffler did not miss.
“Kaelyn was really smart. We both saw (L-S) was completely unorganized,” Underkoffler said. “None of them knew we were kicking the ball.”
“I made eye contact, and said ‘Now!’ She played it, I was right there and kicked it in.”
“Restarts have been the thing for us this year,” Pioneers coach Emily Lamp said. “Corner kicks especially. We try to adjust, but we can’t seem to get on the end of those balls.”
A restart was a good thing for the Pioneers (6-3, 8-8), who tied the match in the 32nd minute.
An Elizabethtown foul just outside the 20 gave L-S a free kick from the right wing.
Kendall Hadesty’s offering dropped into the box, to Emma Hauck at the far post.
She put a touch — a finishing touch — on it and the game went into halftime tied at 1-1.
With Ephrata having secured the Section Two title Monday afternoon, it’s a three-team race for the section’s second league playoff invitation.
Two of those teams, Elizabethtown and Manheim Central, go head-to-head Thursday in what coach Brian Ressler calls “the ultimate clash.”
“We know we have to keep winning,” Underkoffler said. “So, it’s kind of lighting a fire under (us) right now.”
The third team in the race? L-S.
The Pioneers, currently No. 11 in the 16-team Class 3A district field, touch down in Ephrata on Wednesday night.
“We’re in a good position,” Lamp said. “It’s a little uncomfortable. We need to come out tough and show everyone we belong in the district field.”