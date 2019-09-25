It had been a pretty quiet evening for Conestoga Valley’s Maddie Delgado.
Then it got loud.
Blanketed by Manheim Township’s defensive double teams, Delgado, who came into Wednesday night’s L-L Section One match in Neffsville with eight goals, was held to six relatively harmless chances.
But, with 3:58 left in the first overtime period, she got her golden chance, converting it to a golden goal and CV (5-1 league, 7-4 overall) knocked the Blue Streaks out of a three-way tie for first place with a 1-0 victory.
“Gabbie Barone played (the ball) right to the corner of the 18-yard box,” said Delgado, who found herself in a rare single coverage, one-v-one, with sophomore back Gianna Smith.
“I dribbled up a little,” Delgado said, “I’m like five feet tall and she’s like ten feet tall. I figured I’d cut it back.
As Delgado did, Smith lost her footing, leaving Delgado with a look at the far post.
“I shot it, it worked, and went right in the corner,” she said.
It was Delgado’s third goal of the season against the Blue Streaks (4-2, 8-2) as she scored both goals in the Buckskins 2-0 win in the first meeting ‘tween the teams.
Do you think Streaks coach Terry Law will be glad to see her graduate? Maybe he’ll hand her her diploma.
“Seems like she’s been there for an awful long time,” Law said. “A lot longer than four seasons.”
Law could find the humor despite the loss, because the Streaks played well. Very well.
They held a 29-16 edge in chances, 5-1 in corner kicks and outshot CV 6-3 as the section heavyweights punched and parried.
“We certainly had our chances,” said Law. “We were just a hair off, quite a few times tonight.”
Many of the chances were generated by the speed of freshman forward Anika Krasnai.
She was taken down in the box with 15 seconds left in the first half, CV getting the benefit of the no call.
With less than ten seconds in regulation she was denied twice by CV keeper Ally Riggle at point blank range.
In between, both she and Rachel Wright saw shots go wide left, influenced by CV defensive pressure.
Riggle also stopped Lauren Pettoni and Barone headed out Caroline Wood’s free kick restart from the top corner of the 18 with 2:15 to play.
“We managed to gut one out here tonight and get the win,” Bucks coach Keith Nagley said.
“I don’t think we played as well as we could. We kept talking about what we wanted to do and we just never got it done.”
Still, the Bucks had their moments as well.
On a long ball out of the back off the foot of Barone, midway through the first half, Delgado’s shot was deflected over the endline by Township’s Alyssa Bolinder for the Bucks only corner of the night.
The Bucks kept trying to make the deep Barone-Delgado connection, only to see it waved off for offsides.
With just over 21 minutes to play Delgado had her best chance — to that point — testing Streaks keeper Ali Quinn with a hard shot from the left wing.
And, her cross to Kierra Lapp, with ten minutes in regulation, forced Quinn to make a diving cleanup in the box.