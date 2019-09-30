Cocalico and Solanco entered Monday’s L-L Section Three match as two of the hotter teams in the league.
The Eagles (4-2-1 league) came in riding a four-game win streak. After starting out 0-4-1, they had won six of their last seven.
Solanco’s streak stood at five games, also winning six of the last seven. Something had to give Monday afternoon at Cocalico’s Talon Field.
Or, maybe not.
Through 100 minutes they tested each other and, at the end, neither passed, nor failed as they played to a 1-1 draw.
“Ties (stink),” said Solanco coach Ken Yoder, his Golden Mules also sitting at 4-2-1 league, 10-4-1 overall.
The ten wins mark the first time in program history the Mules have reached double digits in wins.
“It’s not a loss,” he said, “I guess you can say that.”
True that.
The Eagles Maddie Mattos scored her fourth goal of the season 5:37 into the contest.
Matched, 32.5 minutes later, by the third goal of the year from the Golden Mules’ Kaylin Fowler.
That was it.
Sixty-two minutes later, with the Cocalico and Elizabethtown field hockey teams champing at the bit to take the field, the Eagles and Mules went through the ritual handshake line, having decided nothing.
Or, maybe, deciding that the race for the second L-L playoff berth out of Section Three is going to go down to the wire.
Cocalico got the Mules attention early as Kaia Martz ran down the long, opening kickoff, sending it into the box, to be cleaned up by Mules keeper Gabi Dolan.
Minutes later, on a booming 60-yard free kick off the leg of Lydia Burton, Dolan made the initial stop.
In a scramble the ball came out to the right wing where Saige Musser settled it, sending it back into the box.
Right to Mattos, camped just outside the goal line. She bodied the ball into the net.
The Eagles went silent the next 27 minutes as the Mules got their bearings.
“I thought we were really disjointed,” Eagles coach Dan Hogan said, “even thought we did generate the scoring opportunity.”
Cocalico keeper Adrienne McGallicher was called on to save shots by Megan Bailey, in the 11th minute, and Maya Dolan, in the 23rd.
With the half running down the Mules’ Kendall Janssen played a ball into the box.
As it lay momentarily unattended, Fowler pounced, sending it into the upper right corner of the net.
The Eagles found themselves in the second half and finished the day with five corner kicks and seven shots on goal.In the space of five minutes Dolan was called on to save Martz’s volley, off a Burton free kick; Brooke Sauder’s roller; Jayden Sweigart’s shot and Burton’s 35-yard restart.
In the 64th minute Dolan dove to cradle Musser’s strike at the near post.
It wasn’t all Cocalico.
McGallicher stopped Fowler’s shot in the 57th minute; watched Samantha Jackson’s header, off a Hannah Wood free kick, go wide left, then denied Wood’s free kick from just outside the 18, in the 76th minute.
Considering that top scorer Grace Unger (7 goals, 1 assist), nursing a injury, played on 30 minutes total, the Mules generated plenty of offense – seven corners, nine shots on goal.
Add to that midfield general Alana Yoder (4 goals, 7 assists), seeing her first action in over a week was generally limited to winning 50/50 balls and distributing.