PALMYRA — Neither Northern Lebanon's Aliza Shirk nor Elizabethtown's Eryn Moore would have been disappointed losing in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Girls Individual Bowling Championships title match.

They were OK letting the pins fall where they may. And so it was that a few pins fell the right way for Shirk, enabling her to defend her title with a 200-192 win over Moore Thursday at Palmyra Bowl.

“She's one of my good friends, so I was happy either way," said Shirk. “I definitely wasn't perfect; it happens."

The junior got off to a slow start in the title match, including opens in two of the first four frames, before reeling off four straight strikes from the seventh through 10th. A high hit in the ninth provided some anxious moments before all the pins fell and what nearly was a 6-9 split to open the 10th became a strike as the 6 fell and tapped the 9.

She finished the 10th with a 6-3 count, which left the door open for Moore, who needed two strikes and an eight-count to win. But a tantalizing 10-pin stayed standing on the senior's first ball, assuring Shirk of the victory.

“I'm not upset with how I bowled. A 192 with no opens is really good, especially after a few struggles I had today," said Moore. “You just can't stop her when the pins are falling in her direction. It was her day."

While the pin fall in the ninth and 10th was pivotal, so was a change made by Shirk and her coach and father, Scott.

“We talked about it," said Scott. "I wanted her to try the inside line, but that gave me a bad vibe, as well as her. Then I said, ‘let's make a drastic change and move all the way right' … and that was just a perfect shot."

Moore, who was third after qualifying with 1,609 pins, was one of four Elizabethtown bowlers in the modified bracket finals, along with Alaina Telenko (second with 1,654 pins), Hannah Griffie (fifth, 1,580) and Allison Evans (eighth, 1,503).

“Our kids bowled great. I'm so proud of all of them," said Elizabethtown coach Frank Telenko.

Also reaching the bracket finals were Northern Lebanon's Morgan Kline (fourth in qualifying with 1,596 pins), McCaskey's Julee Getz (sixth, 1,567), Penn Manor's Lacey Slaymaker (seventh, 1,543), Penn Manor's Delaney Reitnauer (ninth,1,468) and Garden Spot's Emily See (10th, 1,444).