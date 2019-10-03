LNP + LancasterOnline visits Warwick High School on this week’s L-L Football Update show, sponsored by Kegel’s Produce.
The Warriors (3-0 Lancaster-Lebanon League, 6-0) overall are busy preparing for this Friday’s Section One clash with Manheim Township (2-0, 6-0). LNP + LancasterOnline sports reporters Jeff Reinhart and John Walk preview that matchup at the top of the show, before chatting with Warwick wide receivers/d-backs Conor Adams and Justin Gerhart, and coach Bob Locker.
The show also previews the L-L Section Two showdown of Manheim Central (2-0, 4-2) at Lampeter-Strasburg (2-0, 5-1).
