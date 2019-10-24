With the rain pouring earlier this week, we had to move indoors for the first time this season for Week 10 of the L-L Football Update show, sponsored by Kegel’s Produce.
However, the show still stops out at Manheim Central to chat with o-lineman Troy Kolk, QB/safety Evan Simon and coach Dave Hahn.
In the final week of the regular season, Manheim Township (Section One), Manheim Central (Section Two) and Lancaster Catholic (Section Three) have each clinched a share of their respective section crowns and can win them outright with victories this Friday.
All of that and more is discussed on this week’s show, which you can watch by clicking the ‘play’ button on the video above.