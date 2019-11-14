LNP|LancasterOnline visits Lampeter-Strasburg High School on this week’s L-L Football Update show, sponsored by Kegel’s Produce.
The No. 8-seed Pioneers (9-3) are busy preparing for this Friday’s District 3-4A semifinal at No. 4 seed Bishop McDevitt (8-3). We’ll preview that matchup and chat with L-S football players Conner Nolt, Jake Hines and coach John Manion.
We’ll also talk about the other matchup involving L-L League teams, with No. 5-seed Warwick (9-3) traveling to No. 1 Cocalico (9-2).
To watch the full show, click 'play' on the video above.