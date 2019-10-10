LNP|LancasterOnline stops out at Lebanon High School on this week's L-L Football Update show, sponsored by Kegel's Produce.
The Cedars (5-2 overall) are off to the program's best 7-game start since 2008 and now sit in a three-way, first-place tie in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three heading into this Friday's home matchup with Ephrata. LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporters Jeff Reinhart and John Walk chat about that at the top of the show before chatting with Lebanon players Alex Rufe, league sack leader Hari Allen and head coach Gerry Yonchiuk.
Also discussed are two top games in L-L Section One, with Cedar Crest (6-1) at Manheim Township (7-0) and Warwick (6-1) at Wilson (6-1).
To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.