On this week's L-L Football Update show, sponsored by Kegel's Produce...
The show visits Cocalico for the first time this season, as the Eagles are preparing for this Friday's District 3-5A championship game against Cedar Cliff. We'll discuss that matchup and chat with Cocalico players Ronald Zahm and Trey Griffin and head coach Dave Gingrich.
We'll also preview the District 3-4A title tilt between Lampeter-Strasburg and Berks Catholic.
To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above