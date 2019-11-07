Eight Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams will be in district playoff action across six games this weekend. We'll give you the rundown on those matchups on this week's L-L Football Update show, sponsored by Kegel's Produce.
And in the two-year history of the show, we make our first trip to Annville-Cleona, where the Little Dutchmen are coming off their first playoff win in program history and now preparing for a big-time matchup with top-seeded and undefeated Wyomissing. Annville-Cleona lineman Jaren Bumgardner, running back Trevor Porche and coach Matt Gingrich will chat about that and more.
Finally, LNP sports reporters John Walk and Jeff Reinhart breakdown arguably the most anticipated matchup this weekend when Warwick travels to Manheim Central in a District 3-5A quarterfinal-round clash this Friday.
To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.