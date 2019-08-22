The L-L Football Update show, sponsored by Kegel's Produce, is back for the 2019 season, which kicks off this Friday for all 24 Lancaster-Lebanon League high school football teams playing in a combined total of 20 games.
LNP sports reporters Jeff Reinhart and John Walk preview a few of those games on the show, including Ephrata at Warwick (1:00 mark of video) and Penn Manor at Conestoga Valley (2:30).
The show was recorded on site at Pequea Valley, where the Braves have a new head coach and are aiming to improve on last year's 0-10 mark. With that said, we catch up with Pequea Valley senior linebacker/tight end Jacob Stoltzfus and junior wide receiver/free safety Tony Lazar (5:16) to get their thoughts on the upcoming campaign.
To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.