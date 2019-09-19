On this week’s "L-L Football Update" show, sponsored by Kegel’s Produce…

For the first time in the two-year history of the show, LNP visits Cedar Crest High School, where the undefeated Falcons (4-0) are preparing for this Friday’s game against Hempfield.

Before chatting with Cedar Crest, LNP sports reporter Jeff Reinhart previews one of the top games of upcoming Week 5 action between a pair of undefeated teams in a crossover matchup when Manheim Township visits Cocalico (0:20 mark of video).

LNP video reporter Danielle Zulkosky then chats with Cedar Crest players Tyler Cruz and Eric Wawrzyniak and coach Rob Wildasin (2:20 mark of video).

Finally, we wrap up the show with a quick mention between a pair of Section Three games, and there’s a Saturday contest this week in Quarryville.

