It’s Week Four of the "L-L Football Update," sponsored by Kegel’s Produce.
And for the first time, the show makes a visit to New Holland, where Garden Spot is preparing for its Friday showdown with Solanco.
Before we get to that, LNP sports reporter Jeff Reinhart recaps a memorable Week Three of action (0:40 mark of video).
We then catch up with Garden Spot lineman Charles Martin, wide receiver Ethan Good and coach Matt Zamperini (3:10 mark of video) as the Spartans are aiming to snap a 17-game losing streak.
Finally, we move on to some of the top upcoming games in Week Four, previewing a pair of L-L League Section Three games between first-place teams Donegal vs. Lebanon and Ephrata vs. Lancaster Catholic (6:30 mark of video), and an intriguing crossover when Manheim Central travels to Wilson (7:45).
To watch the full show, click the ‘play’ button on the video above.