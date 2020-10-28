What can you expect from Week 7 of L-L high school football game play?

Longtime Conestoga Valley football coach Gerad Novak is this week's guest on the L-L Football Roundtable, which will be streamed Wednesday night at 7 p.m. on the LNP | LancasterOnline Facebook page. You can also check back in this story for the video, once it airs.

Now in his second coaching stint with the Buckskins, Novak has CV sitting at 3-2 overall through five games, a turnaround from last year's two-win campaign. Novak joins the show to discuss the Bucks' improvements, a speed bump at the start of the year in missing its Week One game due to a COVID-19 shutdown at the high school, and more.