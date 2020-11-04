What can you expect from Week 8 of L-L high school football game play?

Longtime Warwick football coach Bob Locker joins this week’s L-L Football Roundtable, sponsored by Kegel’s Produce. The roundtable will be streamed Wednesday night at 7 p.m. on the LNP | LancasterOnline Facebook page. You can also check back in this story for the video, once it airs.

In his 20th year at the helm, Locker has his Warriors busy preparing for this Saturday’s District 3-5A semifinal playoff matchup against New Oxford.

Locker joins the show to discuss those preparations, what’s gone right for Warwick so far this season and much more.