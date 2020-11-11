Lampeter-Strasburg senior quarterback Sean McTaggart is this week’s guest on the L-L Football Roundtable, sponsored by Kegel’s Produce.

McTaggart is piloting the Pioneers’ high-octane offense, as L-S prepares for this week’s District 3-4A championship game against Elco. McTaggart joins the show to discuss several topics, including his comeback from last year’s season-ending knee injury, his progression on the field in his return to action and preparations for Elco.

The roundtable will be streamed live on the LNP | LancasterOnline Facebook page Wednesday night at 7, and you can watch the video is embedded below.

The first portion of the roundtable will focus on what McTaggart has to say and will conclude with the LNP sports writers breaking down all Week Seven L-L match-ups.

