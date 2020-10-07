LNP-PAB-100220-GSHS-DHS-24.JPG
Garden Spot’s Joel Martin hauls in a reception and picks up yards after catch against Donegal at Garden Spot High School on Friday, October 2, 2020.

 PATRICK BLAIN | LNP Correspondent

What can you expect from Week 4 of L-L high school football game play?

LNP | LancasterOnline  will chat with coaches from Garden Spot and Elco on Wednesday night.

Staff writers John Walk, Jeff Reinhart and Mike Gross will hold the latest installment of our weekly L-L football roundtable with Elco coach Bob Miller, as the Raiders (2-0 Lancaster-Lebanon League, 3-0 overall) are preparing for this Friday's L-L Section Four clash at unbeaten Octorara (2-0, 3-0).  

The video will be embedded in this story tonight around 7 p.m., or you can watch the livestream on the LNP | LancasterOnline Facebook page at 7.

The first portion of the roundtable will focus on what Miller have to say and will conclude with the sports writers breaking down all Week Four L-L match-ups.

