Lancaster-Lebanon League practices are underway throughout the county, and high school football's opening night is just about a week away.

LNP | LancasterOnline is launching a new newsletter to bring you everything you need to know about L-L high school football, five days a week.

The newsletter, curated by staff writer Jeff Reinhart, will feature in-depth coverage, including news, notes, videos, statistics. The season starts Friday, September 18, 2020, in a year that's been full of challenges and unknowns for our schools and their teams.

The L-L Football Exclusive can hit your inbox starting this Friday, September 11, to be delivered every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the season.

Enter your email above to sign up for the newsletter. You can also click here to register for the L-L Football Exclusive newsletter and for other newsletters.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Not a subscriber? You can sign up for our Sports Pass, giving you access to all of our sports coverage, stats and schedules, for $1 a month by clicking here.

For more L-L football coverage and previews: