Lancaster-Lebanon League practices are underway,, and high school football's opening night is tomorrow night.

LNP | LancasterOnline has launched newsletter to bring you everything you need to know about L-L high school football, five days a week.

The newsletter, curated by staff writer Jeff Reinhart, will feature in-depth coverage, including news, notes, videos, statistics, during a year that's been full of challenges and unknowns for our schools and their teams.

The L-L Football Exclusive will hit your inbox every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday during the season.

Enter your email above to sign up for the newsletter. You can also click here to register for the L-L Football Exclusive newsletter and for other newsletters.

Not a subscriber? You can sign up for our Sports Pass, giving you access to all of our sports coverage, stats and schedules, for $1 a month by clicking here.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more L-L football coverage and previews: