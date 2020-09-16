In the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s 49th year of existence, football is going from three sections to four for the first time this fall.

How we got here is a bit complicated, with several points of contention depending on whom you ask. But those opinions now seem trivial in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fall sports are attempting to give it a go while taking myriad safety precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. It’s a point that isn’t lost on players.

“I’m grateful just to be out here,” Elizabethtown senior lineman Billy McNitt said.

“It could be a lot worse,” Columbia senior lineman Aiden Gladfelter said. “My senior year could be canceled for all I know. I’m at least happy I can do something this year.”

The pandemic has led to changes to the start of the 2020 season, though.

To give schools time to welcome back students before shifting attention to fall sports, the L-L pushed back the start of the season. As a result, the first three weeks of the regular season for football were canceled. The season is kicking off in what was originally Week Four, or Sept. 18, with nonleague openers. Section openers follow Sept. 25. The league-mandated crossover games have been pushed back to Oct. 30.

Currently, District Three is working on a plan that would allow teams to extend their seasons to a full 10 games, stretching through November, but that matter had not been settled as of this edition’s press deadline.

As of now, only games played through Oct. 26 will count towards the district power ratings. That means any games played after that date will not count toward a final power ranking to determine playoff seedings. On a related note, there are fewer district playoff spots available this year as a result of the truncated season. And teams that make the playoffs won’t play their regular season finale and will instead go into the playoffs.

With all that in mind, here’s a look at what to expect in the four section races in the L-L this fall.

Section One

The six-team Section One is essentially the same with the subtraction of Warwick.

Manheim Township, the defending Section One champ, and Wilson, last year’s section runner-up, must both find new faces in the trenches. The Bulldogs have the edge in returners at the skill positions, while the Blue Streaks have blue-chip junior wideout Anthony Ivey, who already has several top-notch offers from the likes of Penn State, West Virginia, Arizona State and Auburn.

Cedar Crest, which made the playoffs in 2019 for the first time in 20 years, also has some holes to fill up front, but has 10 returning starters overall, including second-year QB Chris Danz.

Penn Manor, aiming to improve on its three-win campaign, has the most experienced roster of any Section One team.

McCaskey will look to snap a 17-game losing streak in Year Two under coach Sam London.

Hempfield is breaking in a new coach in George Eager, a former Manheim Township and F&M standout who spent seven of his previous eight seasons as an assistant at Manheim Township, Wilson and Hempfield.

Section Two

Warwick has moved down from Section One, and the Warriors are loaded, making Section Two quite a juggernaut with defending District Three Class 5A champion Cocalico and defending Section Two champ Manheim Central, along with Conestoga Valley, Elizabethtown and Solanco.

Warwick QB Joey McCracken hopes to regain the magic he had under center after coming back from a season-ending knee injury suffered last winter. He’ll have Wisconsin commit Nolan Rucci, the No. 1 O-line recruit in the country, protecting him. He’ll also have Caleb Schmitz, an all-state safety and standout receiver who is committed to the University of Cincinnati, on the flanks.

Longtime Cocalico assistant Bryan Strohl is the Eagles’ new head coach and must replace 2019 all-state picks Noah Palm at QB/safety and lineman Brock Gingrich on the line, along with speedster back Ronald Zahm. But Cocalico has plenty of returning pieces elsewhere.

Manheim Central has many new faces alongside the return of just four starters, two of them kickers.

Run-heavy Solanco brings back nearly its entire O-line,but will have a new feature back and QB.

Conestoga Valley is breaking in a new QB and o-line but has plenty of returners elsewhere aiming to improve on last year’s two-win campaign.

Elizabethtown, which finished a game below .500 in 2019, has high hopes with seven defensive starters back along with returners at QB, running back and three O-linemen.

Section Three

The six-team section should be highly competitive.

Defending District Three Class 4A champion Lampeter-Strasburg has talented signal-caller Sean McTaggart making his way back after missing nearly the entire 2019 campaign with a knee injury, along with three O-linemen and a bevy of skill players.

Lancaster Catholic is under the direction of new head coach Chris Maiorino, who has a highly qualified staff of assistants but just seven returning starters on the field.

Ephrata and Lebanon have a ton of key vets from last year’s plus-.500 teams.

Donegal just missed the playoffs last year, a sour taste motivating second-year QB Trent Weaver, veteran running backs, four returning o-linemen and six returning defensive starters.

Section Four

The newly created six-team section fields Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Elco, Northern Lebanon, Octorara and Pequea Valley.

Columbia and Elco should be the favorites. The Raiders are coming off back-to-back playoff trips and have many key cogs returning, including all-state QB-DB Braden Bohannon.

If new Columbia QB Robert Footman Jr., is as good as fourth-year coach Bud Kyle expects him to be, then the Tide should be a contender with the return of several skill-position players, three O-linemen and 10 defensive starters.

Look to Octorara to provide a challenge with 12 returning players aiming to improve on last year’s two-win campaign, and new setups on offense (Wing-T) and defense (4-3).

A-C was a seven-win squad last season, but has 10 starters to replace on offense and seven on defense.

Northern Lebanon, coming off a one-win season a year ago, has plenty of spots to fill. Pequea Valley, with its 12 returning starters, will first try to snap a 20-game skid.