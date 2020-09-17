This is what the Lancaster-Lebanon League had in mind when it realigned a couple years back, moving long-struggling big schools Lebanon and Ephrata into small-school Section Three.

Both schools are back on their feet, ready to move back up when realignment comes up again. In what could be their last go-round in Section Three, the Cedars look ready for more than that.

Seventeen starters return from a seven-win team that upset Lancaster Catholic and won a quasi-playoff game, beating Reading 36-14 for the Eastern Conference 6A title.

The Cedars are now Class 5A.

Not returning is coach Gerry Yonchiuk, who has moved on to Central York after 14 seasons in Lebanon. The new boss is Frank Isenberg, Yonchiuk's aide last year and from 2007-14. He was also the head coach at Hershey from 2016-18, and served as Lebanon’s defensive coordinator last season.

“We had a great summer; we consistently had 30-plus kids in the weight room,’’ Isenberg said. “The kids still need reps and consistency, but we’re way ahead physically of where we used to be.’’

About the offense

Isenberg is staying with Yonchuik’s beloved pass-happy spread, understandably given the return of senior QB Isaiah Rodriguez, who will be a third-year starter. He threw for 2,155 yards and 18 touchdowns last year.

Lebanon’s biggest star, though, is WR-DB Alex Rufe, who led the entire league with 74 pass receptions last year, and is the rare player who consistently makes game-changing plays on offense, defense and special teams.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Better news even than the return of Rodriguez and Rufe is that of an entire, intact offensive line: Synsier Gonzalez, Jaden Deitzler, Thomas Hershey, Camren Eberhart and Matt Carvajal.

“In high school football, with an experienced offensive line, you can do a lot of things,’’ Isenberg said.

About the defense

Lebanon goes with a 3-3 alignment, the better to free up its athletes to play on their feet and fly around. In theory, it’s hard to stop the run that way, but the Cedars allowed a relatively modest 143 yards on the ground per game last year.

Gonzalez is the anchor in the middle. Hollinger and Jaden Deitlzer flank him. Rufe should be one of the area’s best DBs. Skylar Sattizahn is a star at LB and also a fine TE. Carvajal is an overall key piece with a unique job description: offensive tackle, linebacker, kicker and punter.

Keys

Lebanon should have its best team in years, even if playoffs are less likely this year than last, given the truncated District Three tournament and limited power-rating points available for a 5A school in Section Three.

The Week Two home game with tough Lampeter-Strasburg is a big one. Even bigger, to the kids, would be a meeting with archrival Cedar Crest in the Cedar Bowl, possibly tacked on to the end of the season.