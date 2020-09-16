No weight room? No locker room? No problem?

The ongoing construction at Penn Manor High School — more like destruction at this point — has meant the Comets' 2020 football team has had just one more hurdle to navigate in its quest to improve on last year’s 3-7 campaign.

Running aside and parallel to the Comets' practice field, Millersville’s Model Ave. is currently a parking lot of shipping containers holding all their equipment.

Before each practice the containers are opened, the equipment unloaded and, after practice, in keeping with COVID-19 protocols, the equipment is cleaned and sanitized before being locked up.

“It’s been OK,” said Comets' coach John Brubaker, heading into his sixth season at the helm. “I told the kids you can only control what you can control, and that’s getting ready for Friday Night football. For the most part, the other stuff takes care of itself. High school kids are pretty resilient. These kids have dealt with change, with adversity, and they’ve dealt with this situation pretty well.”

Dealing with the challenge of competition in Section One of the Lancaster-Lebanon League is another situation. With an abundance of returning experience, it’s a challenge the Comets feel they're ready to accept.

“We have a nice group of kids back,” Brubaker said. “We have some flexibility built into our system. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do here this year.”

About the offense

Senior quarterback Luke Braas stepped into the starting role for the final three games of his sophomore year, and now returns for his second full season after throwing for 1,230 yards and 15 touchdowns last fall.

Senior running back Isaiah Stoltzfus averaged just over 4 yards a carry last year, scoring seven times, and senior wideout Kyle Murr had 26 receptions for 446 yards and eight TDs.

“We’ve really got a dynamic offense this year, really fast,” Braas said. “We’ve got a lot better buy-in from the team, working harder than we’ve ever worked before.”

“As a unit, last year, and even over this offseason, we developed a lot stronger chemistry,” Stoltzfus added. “We’re working as a much more cohesive unit than I’ve seen in the past, and it’s super-exciting. Everything’s on the up.”

Having toned up for a loss of 35 pounds, senior Ben Weaver moves from left tackle to fullback, where he'll lead Stoltzfus and Co. into the green.

“I feel a lot faster, quicker,” Weaveer said. “I’ll do a lot of things around that position.”

About the defense

Stoltzfus and Max Jesberger hold down two of the three linebacker spots, and Brubaker says there’s a three-way battle for the third spot. Weaver returns to defensive end, joined by Colt Barley and Matt Ruiz for their second season.

“We have three defensive linemen who played last year and, potentially, three senior linebackers too, so stopping the run should be something we’re pretty solid at,” Brubaker said.

Intangibles

“I think for the first time that I’ve been here at Penn Manor we have a senior class that’s in double-digits,” Braas said. “So we’ve got a lot of kids who have played a lot of varsity football, and we’re really excited about it.”

Now can that excitement transfer to victories?

Final word

“We’re holding hope,” Brubaker said of this year's unusual will we/won’t we be playing debate. “Holding, but hopeful. I think (playing) can be done safely and I hope it can happen.”

As it looks now, those hopes will be realized.