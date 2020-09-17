Back-to-back 1-9 seasons don’t usually build confidence in a high school football program, but Northern Lebanon coach Roy Wall sees some reasons to believe.

A two-year onslaught of poor roster numbers, injuries and illnesses left the Vikings, too often, with barely enough bodies to practice, much less play.

At times, Northern Lebanon played games with just 17 players in uniform. One Friday last season, trainers shut down a couple of starting linemen with impetigo, a contagious skin infection, on game night, just hours before kickoff.

“We were trying to convince people to play offensive line at 5:30,’’ Wall said.

Northern Lebanon won the L-L Section Three championship — when there were only three sections — three times in four years from 2014-17. In 2018, the junior varsity went undefeated with a group of current juniors and seniors. Most importantly, 36 Vikings' players showed up for day one of heat acclimatization.

“We have some depth for the first time since 2016,’’ Wall said. “Last year was really an aberration.’’

About the offense

Wall usually puts his best athlete at quarterback, and expects him to make plays with his arm and legs. Very early in practice, there was a three-way race for the job between senior Nate Shirk, who missed most of last season with an injury; junior Ethan Ebersole, who played slot receiver last season; and sophomore Grady Stichler.

“There’s nothing even close to being decided,’’ Wall said after some early practices.

The running and receiving positions will be manned, in nearly 100 percent entirety, by new faces.

The best hope might be in building a solid offensive line around returners Kalani Adams, who started last year, and Ryan Lutz, who played some. Both are members of a solid junior class.

About the defense

This was a big problem a year ago. The Vikings yielded more than 4,000 yards and allowed an incredible 194 points over their last three games.

“We couldn’t stop anybody,’’ Wall said. “Obviously, getting better defensively, especially stopping the run, is the first thing we have to do.’’

One significant change on that front is moving Adams, perhaps the Vikes’ best two-way player, from defensive end to middle linebacker. Adams was honorable mention all-section at DE last year, even though, according to Wall, “people just ran away from him.’’

Putting Adams in the middle of the field, where he played as a freshman, addresses that problem.

Wall said he expects Adams to be the only two-way player on the defensive front eight, which again speaks to what he hopes will be some real depth.

The key

Northern Lebanon has to believe it can be the force it was not long ago, rather than the undermanned, injury-riddled crew it was in 2018 and 2019.

“We have to be better than 1-9,’’ Wall said. “Our guys have a good, competitive attitude. They’re not talking about going .500. They’re talking about competing for a section title."