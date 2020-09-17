Big changes at Lancaster Catholic, probably as big as for any team in the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

The coach is new, as Chris Maiorino replaces Todd Mealy. Most of the coaching staff is new. The section and thus many of the opponents are new; the Crusaders are “playing up’’ in Section Three of the L-L’s new four-section format after winning the last two section titles in small-school Section Three.

And most of the players doing the heavy lifting will be new. After winning 20 games over two seasons and qualifying for the postseason in both of them, the Crusaders must replace 14 starters and 15 starting spots, including the quarterback and most of the offensive and defensive lines.

“We have some very good players returning,’’ Maiorino said. “(We) will need to work hard to find the best ways to integrate them on both sides of the ball.’’

About the offense

The Crusaders ran for 267 yards per game last year and passed for just 101. The three leading rushers from 2019 are gone, including Jeff Harley, who rumbled for 1,260 yards and 19 touchdowns.

The next three leading rushers are back, though, notably senior Nevin Roman, who averaged more than eight yards per carry in 27 attempts. Look for a breakout year from gifted junior RB Tony Cruz.

Junior Mason McClair has won the starting QB job. The offensive line will be anchored by senior Devin Atkinson, one of the L-L’s best three-sport athletes, and another two-way returner, junior Isaiah Caine.

The kicker/punter, junior Daniel Mueller, should be one of the league’s best, and has attended camps at Florida and Tennessee.

About the defense

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Catholic’s D was a strength last year, averaging a hair over 90 rushing yards allowed per game. Before the season-ending loss to monstrous Middletown in the district playoffs, the D had a four-game stretch in which it allowed just 14 points.

Catholic will likely rely on a lot of two-way guys, like Atkinson and Caine up front, and Roman and Cruz on the back end.

The scheme is a 4-2-5, and the squadron at linebacker includes some new guys, like senior J.P. Jones and juniors Andrew Reece and J.J. Keck.

Intangibles

Catholic, the school and the athletic program, have heartily embraced technology. The football program used a training app to guide the program’s strength and conditioning during the pandemic.

“We were able to meet with our players regularly though online platforms to build our culture, our roster, and start to install some of the basics of our offense and defense,’’ Maiorino said.

Maiorino said he believes the Crusaders will be the only high school team in the area wearing pro-tech helmet covers for practices and games, developed by a company called defendyourhead.com. The technology was tested at Penn State.

The Crusaders lost a large, productive senior class, but also had a small sophomore class in 2019. That could have added up to a numbers crisis in 2020, but Catholic actually has more players in the program — 60, in grades 9-12 — than last year.

“Our players and coaches really worked hard to get kids out for the team, which has allowed us to restart our junior high program,’’ Maiorino said.