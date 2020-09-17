Jed King is talking to his players about a lot more things than just offense and defense these days.

He’s busy making sure they understand how fortunate they are to even be preparing to play a game, given the summer-long concerns over whether the COVID-19 pandemic would call off their season.

King is using it as motivation.

“These guys know how lucky they are to have a chance to play,” said King, now in his 13th season in Atglen. “We don’t know when this can be taken away from us. They’re so hungry to play. They’re not taking anything for granted.”

When they do hit the field Friday at Schuylkill Valley, there will be new faces as well as new looks from the Braves’ offense and defense.

About the offense

Octorara is going to a Wing-T attack on offense, a move King says was made due to personnel.

Running the show will be quarterback Weston Stoltzfus, who takes over for the since-graduated Jansen Schempp, who was the team’s leading passer (779 yards, 5 TDs) and leading rusher (822 yards, 7 TDs) last fall.

“He’s doing a great job of reading defenses,” King said of Stoltzfus, who attempted six passes last season. “It’s obvious he’s worked on drills at home to get better. He’s a great learner and listener. I think he has what it takes.”

Mike Trainor, the second-leading rusher (379 yards, 1 TD) in 2019, is back, and is expected to get the majority of carries in the backfield.

About the defense

The Braves are going from a 4-2-5 look last year to a 4-3 scheme this year. King says it will allow them to be more balanced on that side of the ball.

In their scrimmage with Solanco, King said the Braves had some trouble stopping the Mules’ option attack.

“We’re going to see some other option offenses this season, so we will have to get better at it,” King said.

Final word

Trying to improve upon a 2-8 season and only returning five starters on both sides of the ball, King thinks experience will be helpful.

“They were young last year, but they’ve been on the field a lot,” he said. “I think we’re going to compete.”