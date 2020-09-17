The 2019 football season had a decidedly Dickensian flavor for Lampeter-Strasburg.

The worst of times came early. The best they saved for last.

Coming off a sophomore campaign that saw him pass for 2,420 yards and 24 touchdowns, quarterback Sean McTaggart was primed for another superb season when he suffered a devastating knee injury in the first game, and was lost for the year.

“I tore my ACL, my LCL,” McTaggart said, “a partial tear of my MCL and I bruised a nerve. It’s been a roller coaster. The majority of the time I’ve just been getting my knee as healthy as possible.”

Rededicating themselves, the Pioneers fashioned a late-season surge that carried them to the District Three Class 4A championship game, where they defeated Berks Catholic, flipping a 2018 quarterfinal loss against the Saints, and advancing to the PIAA semifinals before falling to eventual 4A champion Thomas Jefferson.

“Looking back, it was one of the most rewarding years we’ve had as a staff,” coach John Manion said.

Turning the page, the Pioneers join a new-look Section Three as the Lancaster-Lebanon League realigns to four sections for the next two-year cycle.

“A lot of people were looking at this year being a chance to do what we did a year ago,” Manion said. “We reassessed our goals and feel like we have as good as chance as anybody.”

About the offense

Junior Connor Nolt took over under center in L-S’s Spread Wing-T, passing for 1,811 yards and 17 TDs as the Pioneers finished with the No. 2-ranked offense in Section Two last fall.

So, quarterback controversy?

“I don’t think so,” Manion said with a chuckle, adding Nolt will move to tight end. "He beefed up, he’s got good size and he’s an athlete. There’s going to be spots for him. We’ll probably run a lot of two tight end sets. When we go five-wide he’ll probably be that fifth wide. You have to make sure somebody with that talent is on the field.”

Ground oriented, the offense was sixth in the league overall with more than 2,200 yards, returnees Alex Knapp and Owen Fikkert contributing much to that total. Two-way returning lineman Zac Shelley anchors a unit that should open running lanes.

Manion likes what he sees in returning wideouts Austin Stoltzfus and Ian Herr, as well as Beau Heyser, who joins Nolt at the other end position.

About the defense

The switch back from a 4-3 to a 3-3 Stack paid dividends last year with a tops-in-the-section rating. Against the pass, the Pioneers were third in the league overall, allowing an average of fewer than 100 yards a game. Their league rating was sixth against the run.

Behind the front wall of tackles Shelley and Parker Owens — of whom Manion says, “He’s ready to take off” — is a deep linebacker corps of Heyser, Elijah Carr, Drew Harris, Tristan Showers and Nick DelGrande.

“Nick’s development, it’s like he jumped two years,” Manion said of the rising junior. “He’s put on so much weight (from lifting) and he didn’t lose a step. And I’ve seen that kind of improvement every year from Zac (Shelley). He just makes a leap.”

Intangibles

Watching McTaggart throw spark-trailing lasers, there can be no doubt his arm is ready. His leg?

“I’m just so eager to get back on the field,” he said. “It’s been almost two years since I really got to play a full game.”

Final word

Manion encourages his charges to “Be Beyond Great!” The Pioneers are up to the challenge.