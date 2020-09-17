Last year at this time, Nate Fisher was just learning how to play football.

Having never played the game before, he started the 2019 season as a wide receiver for Pequea Valley.

After catching just three passes for 29 yards, he finished the season as the team’s starting quarterback.

Fisher completed 21 of 77 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns, while being picked off five times. Despite the lower numbers, he gained valuable experience, and is poised to return as the Braves’ signal-caller this season.

“After we moved him to quarterback, he arguably played against the best teams in our section," Braves' coach Jeff Werner said. “He really has shown a lot of improvement. He’s a non-stop worker and I expect to see good things from him.”

About the offense

Fisher leads an offense that struggled mightily to put up points and yards a year ago. The Braves scored only 47 points, were shutout four times and averaged less than 120 yards per game.

“Most of these kids are returning starters,” Werner said. “They have a level of confidence and they're practicing with great attitudes.”

Tony Lazar, the team’s leading rusher (83 carries for 282 yards) from a season ago, is back, as are three offensive linemen, giving Werner reason to believe the offense will be improved.

“I’m expecting to be better on offense," he said. “We have some kids that have never played football, but they’re working hard and doing everything they can to be a better player.”

About the defense

PV's defense really has nowhere to go up after allowing opposing offenses to light up the scoreboard in 2019.

The Braves yielded 480 points overall and at least 36 points in all 10 losses.

“We were very inexperienced,” Werner said of his 2019 defensive unit. “The only good thing is that most of the kids are back, and I think they learned from that. We should be much better on defense than we were last year.”

Final word

Werner boasts a roster of only “24 or 25” players, but likes the group and the work they put in this offseason, despite the lingering doubts whether there would even be a season.

Now, he hopes the work can help the Braves avoid a third straight 0-10 season.

“This group aims to turn that around,” Werner said. “You can see that in their practice habits. One thing that has impressed me since taking over last year is that these kids play hard no matter what the score is.”