It has been a long time since Garden Spot was able to celebrate a win on the gridiron, and Spartans' coach Matt Zamperini isn’t sure if success is as simple getting the elusive victory.

“That is an unknown," he said. “We talked about that. The talent is there to be pretty good. It comes down to what expectations they have for themselves.”

One thing Garden Spot has going for it is senior quarterback Jesse Martin, who will start for the third straight season, coming off an 89-for-183, 1,137-yard passing season. That experience and leadership could be huge in this most unusual year because of COVID-19.

“A lot of coaches are in the same shape. We didn’t have spring ball. We didn’t have 7-on-7,” Zamperini said. “It’s waiting for how these guys are going to respond when the dream of football is real. We are hopeful.”

About the offense

Martin (551 rushing yards and 14 combined touchdowns) posted respectable numbers in 2019. Zamperini expects the dual-threat senior to have even more weapons this season.

“Jesse has worked hard in the offseason. He’s developed his ability to throw downfield quite a bit,” Zamperini noted. “We have more depth at receiver. Last year, we had one senior and a bunch of young guys, so it was hard to spread the ball around.”

Running back John Dykie, who not only rushed for 730 yards and five touchdowns, but caught 21 passes and three more scores, is a key returner.

Guard Luke Shirk and center Brandon Swope are solid linemen who will help move the ball.

About the defense

The Spartans gave up points in bunches last season, however that was in part because of playing in Section Two, along with a monster nonleague slate.

While the diverse offenses played in Section Three are not easy to face, at least experience will play a big role on this side of the ball.

Bryce Mercer joins fellow seniors Shirk, Swope and Dykie to anchor Garden Spot's defense, along with junior linebacker Tyler Gillenwater, who notched 33 tackles last season.

“Luke Shirk is a good two-way lineman. He’s going to be an impact player,” Zamperini said. “Swope and Mercer are strong on both sides.Getting our line play dialed in is very, very important for us. We’ve been grinding three nights a week since July 1. We have to see the competition.”

Final word

There is no secret for Garden Spot heading into the 2020 campaign: The Spartans need a win, which would be their first since 2017.

Considering four of last season’s losses were by two scores or less, Zamperini knows it can happen.

“Our kids want this monkey off their back, no doubt about it,” he said. “It’s learning how to finish, learning how to win. We were competitive in several games last year. Figuring out how to make plays and see it through to the final gun is a learned process.”