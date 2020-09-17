Taking a glance at Ephrata’s graduation list from last season, one may think the Mountaineers are in for a rebuild.

However, looks may be deceiving — a fact head coach Kris Miller is confident of.

While it’s true Ephrata’s all-time passing leader, Caden Keefer, has graduated, the cupboard is far from bare, with starters returning in 15 of the 22 positions.

The Mounts learned how to win games last season, posting a 6-4 overall record, and with a preseason roster of 50-plus, Miller sees no reason to step back.

“We are still looking to build a program,” the coach said. “We have benefited from being in Section Three, but I don’t want to take away from the what the kids accomplished. The work, effort and time the kids put in have turned the program around.”

About the offense

Keefer earned his way to a Maxwell Club Mini Max Award in 2019, and with his departure the Mounts may need to rely more on a ground attack. But Miller says they will remain balanced.

The good news is they have the personnel, starting with expected quarterback Miracle Wratto, who rushed for 484 yards and nine touchdowns at running back last season. Joey Gunzenhauser, who was effective running the ball in limited duty, may take some snaps as well.

Whoever is under center will have an experienced group blocking for them, as overall seven offensive starters return for Ephrata, including Griffin Snyder and Deric Hoover.

“It would never be possible to replace Caden. What he’s done and leadership at Ephrata we won’t see again for a long time,” Miller said. “(Wratto and Gunzenhauser) are skilled quarterbacks, and we'll build our offense around what they do best.”

Running back Richard Greer, who ran for 407 yards and seven scores last season, also returns.

About the defense

Miller was candid about the challenges that Section Three presents on this side of the ball.

“The tricky part about our section as a defensive coach is that the offenses are so different,” he said. “Every team has their own little niche, so it’s not like you can set up a game plan and work through it.”

Ephrata switched from a 3-3 to a 4-3 and struggled early in 2019. However, as the team got accustomed to the new formation things improved, which helped take pressure off the offense during a big four-game win streak.

Sophomore Andre Weidman made a whopping 80 tackles — 15 for losses — with three fumble recoveries as a frosh. Also returning are Tyler Nelson (58 stops), Zach DaBella (50 tackles, 13 for loss, 7.5 sacks) and Zach Wanous (49 tackles).

Final word

It is not an overstatement to say that things are on the rise athletically at Ephrata, and football is a big part of the resurgence.

Miller said that more than 50 Mounts' players entered workouts, and were able to pick up where they left off last season, from the schemes to expectations.

Add in a carry-over feeling of success, and things should continue to look up.