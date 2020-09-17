Football players across Pennsylvania are eager to get back on the field in 2020, but few are as anxious as the Elco Raiders.

Elco won its final seven regular-season games last season, and still has several key contributors from that run suiting up this fall.

Most obvious among the returning starters is senior all-state selection Braden Bohannon (5-11 180), who usually played quarterback, but also would line up at running back, in addition to his safety, punting and kick-return duties.

About the offense

The extra work did not result in any drop-off in performance for Bohannon, who had 1,557 rushing yards and 19 TD keepers last year. The Raiders averaged fewer than six pass attempts per game, but he still managed 486 yards and six touchdowns through the air.

Bohannon has the numbers, but second-string junior quarterback Cole Thomas (5-11, 200) has a role to play as well. His steadiness under center allows Elco coach Bob Miller to move Bohannon around the field.

“Cole gave us a good number of reps when we moved Braden to running back,” Miller noted.

Elco also has two returning running backs: junior Luke Williams (6-2, 200) had 541 rushing yards and five touchdowns and junior Cameron Martin (5-9, 190) was utilized as a blocking back last fall. Meanwhile, sophomore Calvin Blatt (5-8, 145) and freshman Jake Williams (5-10, 160) will also appear in the backfield.

“It's unbelievable, the leadership of these kids is off the charts,” Miller said. “They're coaching the younger kids at their positions.”

With the ball getting in the air only a handful of times each game, being a wide receiver on Elco rarely results in gaudy numbers. But senior R.J. Peiffer (6-3, 205), senior Andrew Tracey (6-1, 185) and sophomore Virdicio Chekanov (5-10, 165) still play a vital role down the field.

“We don't throw a whole lot," Miller said. "But we expect our wide receivers to get out and block."

Senior tackle Ben Wargo (5-11, 220) and senior guard Logan Tice (5-11, 245) were all-star picks last fall. They are joined up front by junior center Nate Hensen (5-11, 200), sophomore guard Colin Daub (6-4, 280) and senior tight end Owen Kahl (6-1, 195).

About the defense

The same bigs from offense will be on the defensive line, though junior defensive tackle Cody Sky (5-10, 305) and end Peiffer will be out there as well.

“The big surprise is Cody," Miller noted. "He has put a lot of effort in the weight room."

There's plenty of experience in the linebacker corps, with Martin, Thomas and both Williams' in the fold. They will be looking to fill some leadership left from graduation, though.

“We lost one of our smartest players I've coached,” Miller said of recent grad Erik Williams. “But it's been good to see Luke step up into that position, getting everyone into their positions.”

In addition to Bohannon, Blatt, Chekanov and junior Evan Beamer (6-5, 180) will patrol the defensive backfield.

Junior Reece Shuey (6-1, 225) will be the placekicker, and he'll split the punting duties with Bohannon.

Miller said he'll haver 35 players suiting up for the Blue and Gold this year.

“You find one coach in Lebanon County who says they have enough (players) and I'll be surprised,” Miller said. “It's not a worry when I see how much they put into the game and into practice.”