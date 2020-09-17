Through Week Six of the 2019 season, Donegal had won five games in a row and sat atop the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three standings.

The Indians proceeded to give up a combined 108 points in consecutive losses to Elco, Annville-Cleona and Lancaster Catholic. Donegal eventually ended in a four-way, third-place tie in the section and, at 6-4 overall, was near but not over the doorstep of the District Three Class 4A playoffs.

What went wrong? Well, a couple things. First was injuries. Second was the Indians’ inability to finish games.

“We had a couple kids get nicked up,” coach Chad Risberg said. “And the difference between our starters and our other guys was pretty significant. It just got a little ... it snowballed. We were beating Elco at halftime and should’ve won that game. The Annville game was a track meet. Lancaster Catholic was an off night. We were in every game except the Catholic game.”

It’s why Risberg, entering his third season at the helm in Mount Joy, has been on his players all summer about finishing.

“We talk about it all the time,” he said. “When we do drills, make sure you are finishing drills. Don’t stop.”

If Donegal can do that, it might have another shot at the Section Three crown, with plenty of returning talent on both sides of the ball.

About the offense

Risberg said he feels the Indians’ Wing-T offense will, “have the ability to do whatever we want.”

The reason for his confidence is because of four returning O-linemen (seniors Joel Grillo, Owen Kling, junior center Owen Champ and junior tackle Ethan Halbleib) coupled with second-year quarterback Trent Weaver (62 of 98 for 894 passing yards, 12 TDs, 5 interceptions), and Donegal being three-deep at running back in Garrett Blake (110 carries for 680 rushing yards, 7 touchdowns), Mason Ober (86 carries for 452 rushing yards, 7 TDs) and Connor Hyle (16 carries for 136 rushing yards, 2 TDs).

While the running attack will still be Donegal’s bread and butter, Weaver expects to take a jump in his passing abilities after spending the offseason working with personal trainer Chris Thompson, who is a Manheim Central alum and former Lehigh Valley head coach in the arena league.

However, Weaver will be breaking in new wideouts Gavin Hawk and Nolan O’Connell, both seniors.

Asked where Donegal fits into the Section Three race Weaver said, “first place.”

About the defense

Six starters return for Donegal’s 3-4/5-2 defensive setup: junior D-end Gavin Creek (33 tackles), senior D-end Hawk (49 tackles, 3 interceptions), senior D-tackle Kling (66 tackles, 7.5 sacks), senior inside linebacker Grillo (63 tackles, 2 interceptions), senior strong safety Blake (63 tackles, 1 interception), and senior free safety Ober (50 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery).

Junior D-end Owen Fisher, junior D-tackle Champ and junior D-tackle Halbleib also saw some varsity reps last season. New to the defense will be Weaver and O’Connell as D-backs.