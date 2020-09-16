Conestoga Valley is hoping last year’s bottom line was just a hiccup.

The Buckskins dealt with some untimely injuries and some defensive breakdowns and finished in the back of the pack of the Section Two race. And then CV saw its all-star quarterback and several key-cog offensive linemen pick up their diplomas.

But with some talented skill players back in the mix, including multiple experienced pass-catchers, touchdown-makers and tacklers, coach Gerad Novak and his Bucks are hoping to jump back in the section race and keep everyone honest.

The weapons are definitely here to make that happen, and CV has the goods to score. Now the Bucks have to win the hand-to-hand trench wars and find a way to stop people. And they'll have to do it with a slightly later start than everyone else, as a COVID-19 outbreak has temporarily shuttered the program.

The Bucks' Week One game against Daniel Boone is off, and they're hoping to reschedule it at the end of the season. And they'll instead get underway Sept. 26 — a Saturday — against hard-hitting Warwick.

Still, the Bucks are thoroughly committed to the task at hand.

“We’re definitely excited,” CV senior WR-DB Zach Fisher said. “The season is only seven weeks, but we’re excited because we’re getting to play. So we’d love to put it all together.”

About the offense

Needless to say, CV is going to miss all-star dual-threat QB Bradley Stoltzfus, who was a 2,000-yard passer last fall. He kept opposing defensive coordinators up late at night, and he made a lot of would-be tacklers miss.

But the cupboard is not bare on this side of the ball for the Bucks.

Start with multi-purpose back Booper Johnson, who will take the rock out of the backfield, and he’s also a weapon in the passing game. Johnson will need a healthier 2020 season for sure. And CV is set to return a trio of sure-handed wideouts in Fisher, Keaghan Sweigart and Avery Tran, so the Bucks should keep opposing defensive backs busy.

Stepping in for Stoltzfus behind center is sophomore Macoy Kneisley, who has spent his time so far in Witmer learning the intricacies of CV’s spread scheme. Having so many holdover playmakers around him will only help with his maturation.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“He really shouldn’t feel too much pressure,” Novak said of his new QB. “He can let those guys who have played before make the plays. The faster we can get the ball out of his hands and into the playmaker’s hands, the better off we’re going to be.”

“Macoy is a smart player, and I don’t think it’ll take him very long to jump into the starting varsity role,” said Fisher, who had 10 touchdown grabs last season. “He’s already showing a strong arm, so I think he’ll be fine. The offense has looked pretty good here so far, and now we just have to put it all together, because we could have a really dangerous offense.”

Especially if the new O-line pluggers can learn on the fly.

“We lost everyone but Ryan McGallicher up front,” Novak said. “So that’s going to be the key for us.”

McGallicher will anchor the new-look O-line unit, and that group will be thrown directly into the deep end. Still, CV has the weaponry to score, and that’s never been a problem for the Bucks. Their bugaboo has been stopping people.

About the defense

Plenty of good news on this side of the ball for CV, which is set to return multiple starters, like Fisher, Sweigart and Tran in the secondary, McGallicher up front, and Kaden Martin at linebacker.

“Our entire secondary is back,” Novak noted, “so we should be really strong there, and hopefully put some pressure on people. We’d like to play more man coverage because we have some kids who can run. That’s going to help us up front.”

Novak likes his linebacker crew, as well, but there will be some newbies manning the D-end and D-tackle spots. So keep an eye on the line of scrimmage, where the Bucks will try and win those battles and put pressure on opposing quarterbacks out of their 4-3 scheme.

Final word

“Macoy is more knowledgeable and more efficient than last year as far as throwing the ball and running the offense goes,” Novak said. “Bradley made so many big things happen for us, not only with his arm but with his feet. But Macoy is ready to go.”