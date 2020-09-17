From no wins in 2017 to three wins in 2018 to four wins in 2019, Columbia has been on an uphill trajectory since coach Bud Kyle took over the Crimson Tide program three years ago.

And there’s reason to believe Columbia could keep climbing the mountain this fall.

Nine starters are back on defense. A pair of three-year starters are on the offensive line, along with a third O-lineman who saw some varsity time a year ago. The Tide is three-deep at running back and five-deep at wide receiver.

The biggest unknown is at quarterback, where Columbia must find a replacement for the sizable, prolific pass-thrower and keep-the-play alive signal-caller it had in Matt McCleary, who threw for 2,580 yards and 32 touchdowns and had another six scores on the ground in 2019.

But Kyle feels just as confident in the throwing ability of new QB Robert Footman, a junior who missed last season with a knee injury.

“I think overall we could be better this year than we were last year,” Kyle said.

That includes finishing games, a task the Tide struggled with last fall considering four of its six losses were decided in the fourth quarter, three on the final drive.

“At times kids got relaxed in not understanding it’s four quarters to a game,” Kyle said.

About the offense

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Third-year offensive tackle Colin McCarty and third-year center Aiden Gladfelter return up front, along with guard Joel Ober, who will get the starting nod after splitting some varsity reps last year. Look for first-year guard David Hershey and freshman offensive tackle Dom Nell to fill out the rest of the line.

They’ll open holes for senior backs Justin Elliott (64 carries for 425 rushing yards, 5 TDs) and Demetrius Diaz-Ellis (25 carries for 165 yards, 3 TDs) and sophomore Steven Rivas (10 carries for 42 yards).

Footman will have a bevy of options at his disposal in senior wideouts Darnell Tucker (44 receptions for 630 receiving yards, 7 TDs), Michael Poole Jr. (25 receptions for 448 receiving yards, 3 TDs), Diaz-Ellis (18 receptions for 294 receiving yards, 4 TDs) and Keegan Zink (10 receptions for 145 receiving yards, 2 TDs).

Said Zink: “Offensively, we should dominate every game. I don’t feel like there are corners in our section who can guard us every play.”

About the defense

Nine starters are back for Columbia’s 4-3/4-4 defense: junior D-end McCarty, senior D-end Aiden Gladfelter, senior linebacker Zink, sophomore linebacker Rivas, senior linebacker Tucker, junior linebacker Derek Nell, junior defensive back J’von Collazo, and sophomore defensive back Dung Ly, senior defensive back Elliott.

Junior D-tackle Ober also saw some playing time on the line last year. Freshman D-tackle Nell will fill out the rest of the line.

Said Kyle, “I think we’ll be deeper defensively.”