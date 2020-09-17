Though Annville-Cleona is only one year removed from a 7-5 season, which included a District Three playoff win over Littlestown, that experience may as well have happened in another decade as far as the 2020 edition of the Little Dutchmen is concerned.

A-C will be starting an almost brand-new lineup. There are no players back with a varsity passing attempt, only two of the seven rushers who had 100-plus yards in 2019 are back, and there is only one returning starter along the offensive line.

Goals are not about winning in 2020 for coach Matt Gingrich, but about developing a new generation of starters.

“Getting off to a good start is key,” Gingrich said. “That doesn't mean we have to win our early games. We need to play well.”

A-C will also be dealing with a slim roster, in the mid-30s. They lost 30 players from the 2019 squad due to graduation, transfers, and the closing of Lebanon Catholic — with whom the Dutchmen had a co-op deal.

“We need to teach some things over from scratch,” Gingrich said. “We didn't have to do that last year.”

About the offense

No position typifies the newness of the Dutchmen team more than quarterback. Junior Jacob Mills (5-11, 145) and sophomore Gavin Keller (6-1, 175) were both trying out for the starting role.

“We do have depth, but we have uncertainty, because we don't have many players who have played in a game yet,” Gingrich said.

The receivers are just as green as the signal-callers. Senior Andrew Eby (5-9, 150), junior Damodric Green (6-2, 170) and junior Ethan Missimer (5-6, 130) had zero receptions last season. Still, Gingrich was optimistic about their performance on the field.

“They've made some serious jumps (since the beginning of practice),” Gingrich said. “We've got to get the ball to them.”

On the other hand, there is some experience among the running backs. Junior Chase Maguire (5-7, 145) had 197 rushing yards and three touchdowns last season. He will be joined by other quick backs like senior Kenny Schaeffer (5-9, 140) and junior Rogan Harter (5-6, 130). Also in the backfield will be sophomore Alex Long (5-10, 185), who figures to be more of a straightforward power back after returning from an injury.

“Running back is going to be our best group,” Gingrich said. “Lots of them and with different attributes.”

The only returning starter along the offensive line is junior center Ethan Schriver (5-8, 175). Joining him will be junior tackles Brad Smith (5-9, 185) and Logan Wagner (5-9, 210), along with senior guard Kyle Black (6-0, 230). The tight end is senior Jeremy Seyfert (6-0, 180).

About the defense

None of the defensive linemen are returning starters, though senior nose guard Hunter Nelson (5-8, 195) was often on the field last autumn. Also up front for the defense will be ends Schriver and junior Zach Buvoltz (6-0, 260), and senior tackle Hunter Alcala (6-0, 220).

“It's a common theme," Gingrich said. "We'll see what happens when they play an actual game."

In the linebacker corps, one starter returns after missing 2019 with an injury: Wagner will lead the most experienced portion of the defensive unit. There will also be Long, Maguire, Harter and sophomore Phoenix Music (5-6, 150).

“(Linebacker is) our most in-depth group and has the most game experience,” Gingrich said. “They are going to be the strength of our team. We have a lot of them, and a lot of them are interchangeable, and since they play offense, that will be important.”

Any pressure the linebackers provide will help a brand new defensive backfield develop, all of whom are new starters and some of whom have flipped positions. Eby and Missimer will be safeties while Schaeffer and junior Jake Mills (5-11, 145) will be corner backs.

“They have the potential to have a really good season,” Gingrich said. “But some of them are in new positions and they've never started. We're asking these kids to be starters for the first time.”

Mac Plummer (5-10, 155), an all-state performer who has the L-L League record with a 54-yard field goal, will do both the place-kicking and the punting.