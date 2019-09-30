With just two weeks left in the regular season, Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey teams are beginning to shift their focus to the playoffs.
Twelve local teams are currently tournament-bound, according to the District Three power rankings as of Monday at noon. Teams have until Wednesday, Oct. 16 for games to count toward the rankings, with the first round of districts currently scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 23.
The district championships will be held at Milton Hershey's Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2, starting with the Class 1A final at 1 p.m.
Here's a look at where area teams currently stand. View the full updated power rankings here.
Class 3A
Number of qualifiers: 12 (Top 11 teams from the power rankings, plus the District Six champion)
Top team: Wilson (record: 14-0, rating: 0.813549)
Local teams in the playoff window: No. 4 Penn Manor (11-2, 0.734854), No. 8 Conestoga Valley (10-3, 0.690939), No. 10 Manheim Township (7-6, 0.627400), No. 11 Warwick (6-6, 0.599603).
Local teams on the outside: No. 18 Hempfield (4-9, 0.473652), No. 20 McCaskey (3-8, 0.391638), No. 22 Cedar Crest (1-13, 0.338600), No. 24 Lebanon (1-9-1, 0.263374).
Class 2A
Number of qualifiers: 16
Top team: East Pennsboro (record: 9-1, rating: 0.748925)
Local teams in the playoff window: No. 7 Lampeter-Strasburg (9-2, 0.676568), No. 8 Manheim Central (8-4, 0.625628), No. 10 Donegal (7-4, 0.582769), No. 13 Cocalico (7-5, 0.542512), No. 16 Ephrata (5-8, 0.499747).
Local teams on the outside: No. 17 Garden Spot (6-6, 0.494669), No. 24 Solanco (4-8, 0.431495), No. 25 Elizabethtown (4-8, 0.429275).
Class 1A
Number of qualifiers: 14
Top team: Greenwood (record: 10-0-2, rating: 0.757537)
Local teams in the playoff window: No. 4 Northern Lebanon (11-0-1 0.705840), No. 7 Annville-Cleona (7-0-2, 0.645811), No. 10 Elco (7-2-1, 0.587245).
Local teams on the outside: No. 15 Lancaster Mennonite (5-6, 0.444747), No. 21 Octorara (4-8, 0.383345), No. 22 Lancaster Country Day (4-6-1, 0.374840), No. 25 Lancaster Catholic (3-9, 0.334820).