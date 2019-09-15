Below is a compilation of the Top 10 scorers and Top 3 goalkeepers for each section. These stats are reported by the head coaches of each team. Some stats may not have been updated or reported when this page was last updated.
Totals as of September 14, 2019
SECTION ONE
Scoring
1. Jasmine Miller, Penn Manor, 9 goals & 6 assists for 24 points
2. Anna May Barbusca, Penn Manor, 10 goals & 2 assists for 22 points
3. Malayna Kahl, Penn Manor, 6 goals & 9 assists for 21 points
4. Tiana Edwards, Penn Manor, 7 goals & 6 assists for 20 points
5. Ellie Livingston, Conestoga Valley, 8 goals & 3 assists for 19 points
6. Abby Morley, Conestoga Valley, 6 goals for 12 points
7. Carli Eberly, Conestoga Valley, 3 goals & 2 assists for 8 points
8. Halee Deemer, Ephrata, 3 goals & 1 assist for 7 points
8. Mallory Kline, Ephrata, 2 goals & 3 assists for 7 points
10. Claire Ortiz, Conestoga Valley, 3 goals for 6 points
11. Keira Boensch, Hempfield, 2 goals & 1 assist for 5 points
Goalkeepers
1. Cecily Charles, Penn Manor, 8 games played, 3 shutouts, 6 goals allowed, 40 shots, 34 saves, 85% save percentage.
2. Alexa Pitts, Hempfield, 8 games played, 1 shutout, 27 goals allowed, 144 shots, 121 saves, 82% save percentage.
3. Brooke Eberly, Conestoga Valley, 7 games played, 3 shutouts, 5 goals allowed, 43 shots, 19 saves, 79% save percentage.
SECTION TWO
Scoring
1. Chloe Blantz, Lampeter-Strasburg, 9 goals & 6 assists for 24 points
2. Daisy Frank, Lampeter-Strasburg, 6 goals & 6 assists for 18 points
3. Julia Smecker, Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 goals & 2 assists for 16 points
3. Lily Sipel, Manheim Central, 5 goals & 6 assists for 16 points
5. Lexi Hosler, Manheim Central, 5 goals & 4 assists for 14 points
6. Kiera Baughman, Donegal, 5 goals & 2 assists for 12 points
6. Mackenzie Hammaker, Elizabethtown, 5 goals & 2 assists for 12 points
8. Hannah Custer, Cocalico, 4 goals & 3 assists for 11 points
9. Julz Garber, Lampeter-Strasburg, 2 goals & 6 assists for 10 points
10. Kylie Kroesen, Maneheim Central, 4 goals & 1 assist for 9 points
Goalkeepers
1. Summer Haldeman, Cocalico, 6 games played, 2 shutouts, 2 goals allowed, 18 shots, 16 saves, 88.9% save percentage.
2. Leann Digman, Cocalico, 6 games played, 2 shutouts, 3 goals allowed, 19 shots, 16 saves, 84.2% save percentage.
3. Alaina Telenko, Elizabethtown, 6 games played, 1 shutout, 19 goals allowed, 94 shots, 75 saves, 79.8% save percentage.
3. Mikayla Regan, Manheim Central, 7 games played, 2 shutouts, 13 goals allowed, 59 shots, 47 saves, 79.7% save percentage.
SECTION THREE
Scoring
1. Lindsay McFeaters, Northern Lebanon, 8 goals & 4 assists for 20 points
2. Lauren Wassel, Lancaster Country Day, 8 goals & 1 assist for 17 points
3. Rachel Dunmire, Northern Lebanon, 4 goals & 1 assist for 9 points
4. Rebecca Lane, Lancaster Mennonite, 4 goals for 8 points
4. Maya Habacivich, Lancaster Mennonite, 4 goals for 8 points
4. Abby Achenbach, Octorara, 4 goals for 8 points
4. Elizabeth Matusiak, Annville-Cleona, 3 goals & 2 assists for 8 points
4. Karla Zima-Doyle, Octorara, 2 goals & 4 assists for 8 points
9. Jessica Seidel, Elco, 3 goals & 1 assist for 7 points
10. Braeten Peters, Annville-Cleona, 3 goals for 6 points
10. Summer Bohr, Northern Lebanon, 2 goals & 2 assists for 6 points
10. Baylee Madilia, Northern Lebanon, 2 goals & 2 assists for 6 points
Goalkeepers
1. Bethany Crain, Lancaster Mennonite, 2 games played, 2 shutouts, 0 goals allowed, 2 shots, 2 saves, 100% save percentage.
2. Maggie DeStephano, Octorara, 6 games played, 3 shutouts, 14 goals allowed, 130 shots, 113 saves, 86.9% save percentage.
3. Emma Bomberger, Northern Lebanon, 7 games played, 3 shutouts, 6 goals allowed, 67 shots, 56 saves, 83.6% save percentage.