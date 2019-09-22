Below is a compilation of the Top 10 scorers and Top 3 goalkeepers for each section. These stats are reported by the head coaches of each team. Some stats may not have been updated or reported when this page was last updated.
Totals as of September 21, 2019
SECTION ONE
Scoring
1. Jasmine Miller, Penn Manor, 14 goals & 6 assists for 34 points
2. Anna May Barbusca, Penn Manor, 13 goals & 6 assists for 32 points
3. Tiana Edwards, Penn Manor, 11 goals & 8 assists for 30 points
4. Ellie Livingston, Conestoga Valley, 12 goals & 3 assists for 27 points
5. Malayna Kahl, Penn Manor, 6 goals & 11 assists for 23 points
6. Mallory Kline, Ephrata, 8 goals & 6 assists for 22 points
7. Carli Eberly, Conestoga Valley, 7 goals & 5 assists for 19 points
8. Emily Behn, Warwick, 6 goals & 6 assists for 18 points
9. Lamya Mejias, Warwick, 7 goals & 1 assist for 15 points
10. Sophia Rockwell, Manheim Township, 5 goals & 4 assists for 14 points
11. Halee Deemer, Ephrata, 6 goals & 1 assist for 13 points
Goalkeepers
1. Vanessa Daniels, Manheim Township, 9 games played, 4 shutouts, 14 goals allowed, 64 shots, 57 saves, 89% save percentage.
2. Cecily Charles, Penn Manor, 10 games played, 4 shutouts, 7 goals allowed, 47 shots, 40 saves, 85% save percentage.
3. Brooke Eberly, Conestoga Valley, 9 games played, 5 shutouts, 5 goals allowed, 32 shots, 27 saves, 84% save percentage.
4. Alexa Pitts, Hempfield, 10 games played, 2 shutouts, 29 goals allowed, 165 shots, 136 saves, 82% save percentage.
SECTION TWO
Scoring
1. Chloe Blantz, Lampeter-Strasburg, 12 goals & 10 assists for 34 points
2. Daisy Frank, Lampeter-Strasburg, 10 goals & 9 assists for 29 points
3. Julia Smecker, Lampeter-Strasburg, 11 goals & 2 assists for 24 points
3. Mackenzie Hammaker, Elizabethtown, 10 goals & 4 assists for 24 points
5. Lily Sipel, Manheim Central, 5 goals & 8 assists for 18 points
5. Lexi Hosler, Manheim Central, 7 goals & 4 assists for 18 points
5. Kiera Baughman, Donegal, 8 goals & 2 assists for 18 points
8. Julz Garber, Lampeter-Strasburg, 5 goals & 6 assists for 16 points
9. Emma Miller, Donegal, 6 goals for 12 points
10. Hannah Custer, Cocalico, 4 goals & 3 assists for 11 points
10. Kylie Kroesen, Maneheim Central, 5 goals & 1 assist for 11 points
12. Erin Gonzalez, Garden Spot, 1 goal & 10 assists for 10 points
13. Mattie Hartzler, Manheim Central, 3 goals & 3 assists for 9 points
14. Caroline Baum, Cocalico, 4 goals for 8 points
14. Amanda Leeland, Garden Spot, 4 goals for 8 points
14. Melanie Esh, Garden Spot, 4 goals for 8 points
Goalkeepers
1. Summer Haldeman, Cocalico, 9 games played, 4 shutouts, 7 goals allowed, 40 shots, 33 saves, 82.5% save percentage.
2. Alaina Telenko, Elizabethtown, 9 games played, 1 shutout, 62 goals allowed, 123 shots, 101 saves, 82.1% save percentage.
3. Leann Digman, Cocalico, 9 games played, 4 shutouts, 7 goals allowed, 34 shots, 27 saves, 79.4% save percentage.
3. Mikayla Regan, Manheim Central, 10 games played, 3 shutouts, 15 goals allowed, 68 shots, 54 saves, 79.4% save percentage.
SECTION THREE
Scoring
1. Lauren Wassell, Lancaster Country Day, 14 goals & 3 assists for 31 points
2. Lindsay McFeaters, Northern Lebanon, 9 goals & 6 assists for 24 points
9. Jessica Seidel, Elco, 6 goals & 1 assist for 13 points
3. Rachel Dunmire, Northern Lebanon, 6 goals & 1 assist for 13 points
4. Rebecca Lane, Lancaster Mennonite, 5 goals & 1 assist for 11 points
4. Maya Habacivich, Lancaster Mennonite, 5 goals & 1 assist for 11 points
4. Elizabeth Matusiak, Annville-Cleona, 4 goals & 2 assists for 10 points
5. Autumn Bohr, Northern Lebanon, 4 goals & 1 assist for 9 points
10. Baylee Madilia, Northern Lebanon, 3 goals & 3 assists for 9 points
11. Cyleigh Hurst, Lancaster Mennonite, 2 goals & 5 assists for 9 points
Goalkeepers
1. Anissa Machamer, Elco, 2 games played, 2 shutouts, 0 goals allowed, 2 shots, 2 saves, 100% save percentage.
1. Bethany Crain, Lancaster Mennonite, 2 games played, 2 shutouts, 0 goals allowed, 2 shots, 2 saves, 100% save percentage.
3. Sarah Shollenberger, Elco, 5 games played, 3 shutouts, 2 goals allowed, 26 shots, 24 saves, 92.3% save percentage.
4. Grace Coleman, Annville-Cleona, 7 games played, 3 shutouts, 6 goals allowed, 42 shots, 36 saves, 85.7% save percentage.