Below is a compilation of the Top 10 scorers and Top 3 goalkeepers for each section. These stats are reported by the head coaches of each team. Some stats may not have been updated or reported when this page was last updated.
Totals as of September 28, 2019
SECTION ONE
Scoring
1. Jasmine Miller, Penn Manor, 23 goals & 7 assists for 53 points
2. Anna May Barbusca, Penn Manor, 16 goals & 11 assists for 43 points
3. Tiana Edwards, Penn Manor, 15 goals & 10 assists for 40 points
4. Malayna Kahl, Penn Manor, 10 goals & 16 assists for 36 points
5. Ellie Livingston, Conestoga Valley, 15 goals & 4 assists for 34 points
6. Mallory Kline, Ephrata, 8 goals & 7 assists for 23 points
7. Carli Eberly, Conestoga Valley, 8 goals & 6 assists for 22 points
7. Lamya Mejias, Warwick, 10 goals & 2 assists for 22 points
9. Emily Behn, Warwick, 7 goals & 7 assists for 21 points
10. Sophia Rockwell, Manheim Township, 7 goals & 6 assists for 20 points
Goalkeepers
1. Vanessa Daniels, Manheim Township, 11 games played, 6 shutouts, 14 goals allowed, 73 shots, 67 saves, 91.78% save percentage.
2. Brooke Eberly, Conestoga Valley, 13 games played, 6 shutouts, 8 goals allowed, 57 shots, 49 saves, 85.96% save percentage.
3. Cecily Charles, Penn Manor, 13 games played, 7 shutouts, 7 goals allowed, 48 shots, 41 saves, 85.42% save percentage.
SECTION TWO
Scoring
1. Daisy Frank, Lampeter-Strasburg, 13 goals & 11 assists for 37 points
2. Chloe Blantz, Lampeter-Strasburg, 12 goals & 10 assists for 34 points
3. Julia Smecker, Lampeter-Strasburg, 13 goals & 2 assists for 28 points
3. Mackenzie Hammaker, Elizabethtown, 12 goals & 4 assists for 28 points
5. Kiera Baughman, Donegal, 10 goals & 2 assists for 22 points
5. Julz Garber, Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 goals & 8 assists for 22 points
7. Lily Sipel, Manheim Central, 6 goals & 9 assists for 21 points
8. Lexi Hosler, Manheim Central, 7 goals & 5 assists for 19 points
9. Hannah Custer, Cocalico, 4 goals & 6 assists for 14 points
10. Emma Miller, Donegal, 6 goals for 12 points
10. Caroline Baum, Cocalico, 6 goals for 12 points
12. Samantha Longenecker, Cocalico, 5 goals & 1 assist for 11 points
12. Kylie Kroesen, Maneheim Central, 5 goals & 1 assist for 11 points
14. Erin Gonzalez, Garden Spot, 1 goal & 8 assists for 10 points
Goalkeepers
1. Leann Digman, Cocalico, 12 games played, 6 shutouts, 5 goals allowed, 37 shots, 32 saves, 86.5% save percentage.
3. Alaina Telenko, Elizabethtown, 12 games played, 1 shutout, 26 goals allowed, 141 shots, 115 saves, 81.6% save percentage.
3. Summer Haldeman, Cocalico, 12 games played, 6 shutouts, 8 goals allowed, 41 shots, 33 saves, 80.5% save percentage.
SECTION THREE
Scoring
1. Lauren Wassell, Lancaster Country Day, 21 goals & 4 assists for 46 points
2. Lindsay McFeaters, Northern Lebanon, 11 goals & 9 assists for 31 points
3. Rachel Dunmire, Northern Lebanon, 8 goals & 1 assist for 17 points
4. Elizabeth Matusiak, Annville-Cleona, 7 goals & 2 assists for 16 points
5. Jessica Seidel, Elco, 7 goals & 1 assist for 15 points
6. Whitney Finney, Lancaster Country Day, 6 goals & 2 assists for 14 points
7. Cyleigh Hurst, Lancaster Mennonite, 3 goals & 7 assists for 13 points
8. Baylee Madilia, Northern Lebanon, 4 goals & 4 assists for 12 points
9. Rebecca Lane, Lancaster Mennonite, 5 goals & 1 assist for 11 points
9. Maya Habacivich, Lancaster Mennonite, 5 goals & 1 assist for 11 points
9. Annabelle Copeland, Lancaster Country Day, 4 goals & 3 assists for 11 points
9. Autumn Bohr, Northern Lebanon, 5 goals & 1 assist for 11 points
Goalkeepers
1. Anissa Machamer, Elco, 2 games played, 2 shutouts, 0 goals allowed, 2 shots, 2 saves, 100% save percentage.
1. Bethany Crain, Lancaster Mennonite, 2 games played, 2 shutouts, 0 goals allowed, 2 shots, 2 saves, 100% save percentage.
3. Sarah Shollenberger, Elco, 10 games played, 5 shutouts, 6 goals allowed, 53 shots, 47 saves, 86.8% save percentage.
4. Maggie DeStephano, Octorara, 13 games played, 2 shutouts, 39 goals allowed, 289 shots, 243 saves, 84% save percentage.