Below is a compilation of the Top 10 scorers and Top 3 goalkeepers for each section. These stats are reported by the head coaches of each team. Some stats may not have been updated or reported when this page was last updated.
Totals as of October 5, 2019
SECTION ONE
Scoring
1. Jasmine Miller, Penn Manor, 23 goals & 7 assists for 53 points
2. Anna May Barbusca, Penn Manor, 16 goals & 11 assists for 43 points
3. Tiana Edwards, Penn Manor, 15 goals & 10 assists for 40 points
4. Malayna Kahl, Penn Manor, 10 goals & 16 assists for 36 points
5. Ellie Livingston, Conestoga Valley, 15 goals & 5 assists for 35 points
6. Mallory Kline, Ephrata, 9 goals & 8 assists for 26 points
7. Carli Eberly, Conestoga Valley, 9 goals & 7 assists for 25 points
8. Lamya Mejias, Warwick, 11 goals & 2 assists for 24 points
9. Sophia Rockwell, Manheim Township, 9 goals & 6 assists for 24 points
10. Emily Behn, Warwick, 8 goals & 7 assists for 23 points
Goalkeepers
1. Vanessa Daniels, Manheim Township, 14 games played, 7 shutouts, 16 goals allowed, 100 shots, 89 saves, 89% save percentage.
2. Brooke Eberly, Conestoga Valley, 15 games played, 8 shutouts, 8 goals allowed, 59 shots, 51 saves, 86.4% save percentage.
3. Alexa Pitts, Hempfield, 15 games played, 3 shutouts, 38 goals allowed, 234 shots, 196 saves, 83.8% save percentage.
SECTION TWO
Scoring
1. Daisy Frank, Lampeter-Strasburg, 16 goals & 13 assists for 45 points
2. Chloe Blantz, Lampeter-Strasburg, 14 goals & 10 assists for 38 points
3. Julia Smecker, Lampeter-Strasburg, 16 goals & 3 assists for 35 points
4. Kiera Baughman, Donegal, 13 goals & 3 assists for 29 points
5. Mackenzie Hammaker, Elizabethtown, 12 goals & 4 assists for 28 points
6. Emma Miller, Donegal, 12 goals & 1 assist for 25 points
7. Lily Sipel, Manheim Central, 6 goals & 12 assists for 24 points
8. Julz Garber, Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 goals & 8 assists for 22 points
8. Lexi Hosler, Manheim Central, 8 goals & 6 assists for 22 points
10. Kylie Kroesen, Maneheim Central, 8 goals & 2 assists for 18 points
11. Hannah Custer, Cocalico, 4 goals & 7 assists for 15 points
Goalkeepers
1. Mikayla Regan, Manheim Central, 14 games played, 5 shutouts, 17 goals allowed, 101 shots, 84 saves, 83.2% save percentage.
2. Alaina Telenko, Elizabethtown, 15 games played, 2 shutouts, 28 goals allowed, 165 shots, 137 saves, 83% save percentage.
3. Summer Haldeman, Cocalico, 15 games played, 6 shutouts, 9 goals allowed, 50 shots, 40 saves, 80% save percentage.
SECTION THREE
Scoring
1. Lauren Wassell, Lancaster Country Day, 29 goals & 5 assists for 63 points
2. Lindsay McFeaters, Northern Lebanon, 13 goals & 13 assists for 39 points
3. Rachel Dunmire, Northern Lebanon, 12 goals & 1 assist for 25 points
4. Whitney Finney, Lancaster Country Day, 8 goals & 5 assists for 21 points
5. Jessica Seidel, Elco, 9 goals & 1 assist for 19 points
6. Maya Habacivich, Lancaster Mennonite, 8 goals & 2 assist for 18 points
7. Elizabeth Matusiak, Annville-Cleona, 7 goals & 2 assists for 16 points
7. Rebecca Lane, Lancaster Mennonite, 6 goals & 4 assist for 16 points
7. Baylee Madilia, Northern Lebanon, 5 goals & 6 assists for 16 points
7. Cyleigh Hurst, Lancaster Mennonite, 3 goals & 10 assists for 16 points
Goalkeepers
1. Sarah Shollenberger, Elco, 12 games played, 5 shutouts, 10 goals allowed, 64 shots, 54 saves, 84.4% save percentage.
2. Grace Coleman, Annville-Cleona, 12 games played, 4 shutouts, 11 goals allowed, 65 shots, 54 saves, 83.08% save percentage.
3. Maggie DeStephano, Octorara, 16 games played, 2 shutouts, 49 goals allowed, 371 shots, 308 saves, 83.02% save percentage.