Manheim Central not only found itself atop the Section Two field hockey standings this season, but led the way in all-star selections.

Eight Barons were chosen by the Lancaster-Lebanon League coaches for section honors, with four earning spots on the first team. That number's second only to league champion Lampeter-Strasburg, which landed five of its six selections on the first team.

Donegal, Cocalico and Garden Spot each had five players recognized, while Elizabethtown had four and Solanco and McCaskey each had three players honored.

View the full list of 2019 Section Two all-stars below. 

FIRST TEAM

Backs

Maddy Barbush, Manheim Central, senior

Jocelyn Branco, Lampeter-Strasburg, senior

Ning Bucolo, Cocalico, senior

Morgan Saunders, Donegal, senior

Brianna Burkholder, Cocalico, senior

Forwards

Daisy Frank, Lampeter-Strasburg, junior

Chloe Blantz, Lampeter-Strasburg, junior

Lily Sipel, Manheim Central, senior

Mackenzie Hammaker, Elizabethtown, senior

Julia Smecker, Lampeter-Strasburg, senior

Midfielders

Lexi Hosler, Manheim Central, senior

Julz Garber, Lampeter-Strasbug, senior

Keira Baughman, Donegal, senior

Hannah Custer, Cocalico, junior

Erin Gonzalez, Garden Spot, sophomore

Goalies

Alaina Telenko, Elizabethtown, sophomore

Mikayla Regan, Manheim Central, senior

SECOND TEAM

Backs

Giovanna Poehler, Garden Spot, junior

Jessica Heisey, Lampeter-Strasburg, senior

Alexa Sano, McCaskey, senior

Forwards

Emma Miller, Donegal, sophomore

Keirra Laird, Solanco, senior

Ahliyah Woodard, McCaskey, senior

Mariah Stoltzfus, Solanco, junior

Midfielders

Lydia Miller, Donegal, senior

Alissa Brubaker, Manheim Central, senior

Hailey Mertz, Elizabethtown, sophomore

Goalies

Summer Haldeman, Cocalico, senior

HONORABLE MENTION

Backs

Cami Lehman, Manheim Central, junior

Cat Duncan, Elizabethtown, senior

Karynne Henry, Garden Spot, junior

Brooke Smith, Solanco, junior

Forwards

Sapphire Martinez, McCaskey, junior

Kylie Kroesen, Manheim Central, sophomore

Maddy Leety, Donegal, junior

Midfielders

Jenna Lutz, Manheim Central, junior

Amanda Leeland, Garden Spot, junior

Amelia Mercado, Garden Spot, junior

Goalies

Leanne Digman, Cocalico, junior