Manheim Central not only found itself atop the Section Two field hockey standings this season, but led the way in all-star selections.
Eight Barons were chosen by the Lancaster-Lebanon League coaches for section honors, with four earning spots on the first team. That number's second only to league champion Lampeter-Strasburg, which landed five of its six selections on the first team.
Donegal, Cocalico and Garden Spot each had five players recognized, while Elizabethtown had four and Solanco and McCaskey each had three players honored.
View the full list of 2019 Section Two all-stars below.
FIRST TEAM
Backs
Maddy Barbush, Manheim Central, senior
Jocelyn Branco, Lampeter-Strasburg, senior
Ning Bucolo, Cocalico, senior
Morgan Saunders, Donegal, senior
Brianna Burkholder, Cocalico, senior
Forwards
Daisy Frank, Lampeter-Strasburg, junior
Chloe Blantz, Lampeter-Strasburg, junior
Lily Sipel, Manheim Central, senior
Mackenzie Hammaker, Elizabethtown, senior
Julia Smecker, Lampeter-Strasburg, senior
Midfielders
Lexi Hosler, Manheim Central, senior
Julz Garber, Lampeter-Strasbug, senior
Keira Baughman, Donegal, senior
Hannah Custer, Cocalico, junior
Erin Gonzalez, Garden Spot, sophomore
Goalies
Alaina Telenko, Elizabethtown, sophomore
Mikayla Regan, Manheim Central, senior
SECOND TEAM
Backs
Giovanna Poehler, Garden Spot, junior
Jessica Heisey, Lampeter-Strasburg, senior
Alexa Sano, McCaskey, senior
Forwards
Emma Miller, Donegal, sophomore
Keirra Laird, Solanco, senior
Ahliyah Woodard, McCaskey, senior
Mariah Stoltzfus, Solanco, junior
Midfielders
Lydia Miller, Donegal, senior
Alissa Brubaker, Manheim Central, senior
Hailey Mertz, Elizabethtown, sophomore
Goalies
Summer Haldeman, Cocalico, senior
HONORABLE MENTION
Backs
Cami Lehman, Manheim Central, junior
Cat Duncan, Elizabethtown, senior
Karynne Henry, Garden Spot, junior
Brooke Smith, Solanco, junior
Forwards
Sapphire Martinez, McCaskey, junior
Kylie Kroesen, Manheim Central, sophomore
Maddy Leety, Donegal, junior
Midfielders
Jenna Lutz, Manheim Central, junior
Amanda Leeland, Garden Spot, junior
Amelia Mercado, Garden Spot, junior
Goalies
Leanne Digman, Cocalico, junior