Win your first section championship in more than 30 years and you'll be justly rewarded.
Northern Lebanon, which finished the season with a 17-2-1 record and the program's first section title since 1982, had eight players selected as Section Three all-stars by the Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey coaches. Four Vikings earned first team honors, where they were joined by five players from section runner-up Elco.
Seven Raiders earned postseason honors, a number matched by Annville-Cleona. Lancaster Mennonite and Octorara each had four players named all-stars, while Lebanon had three and Lancaster Catholic earned two selections.
View the full list of 2019 Section Three all-stars below.
FIRST TEAM
Backs
Delaney Leibensperger, Northern Lebanon, senior
Anna Kolacek, Northern Lebanon, sophomore
Kylie Stein, Elco, senior
Megan Shirk, Lancaster Mennonite, senior
Jenna Angstadt, Elco, junior
Alayna Harrell, Annville-Cleona, senior
Forwards
Lindsay McFeaters, Northern Lebanon, senior
Lauren Wassell, Lancaster Country Day, senior
Anya Kissinger, Elco, junior
Libby Lobeck, Lancaster Catholic, senior
Midfielders
Cyleigh Hurst, Lancaster Mennonite, senior
Annabelle Copeland, Lancaster Country Day, senior
Michele Lutz, Northern Lebanon, senior
Grace Renninger, Annville-Cleona, junior
Amanda Smith, Elco, junior
Goalies
Maggie DeStephano, Octorara, senior
Sarah Shollenberger, Elco, senior
Section All-Stars: Section One | Section Two
SECOND TEAM
Backs
Olivia Uffner, Lebanon, sophomore
Ilysa Marsh, Octorara, senior
Forwards
Jessica Seidel, Eco, sophomore
Rebecca Lane, Lancaster Mennonite, sophomore
Whitney Finney, Lancaster Country Day, senior
Midfielders
Emily Boger, Lebanon, sophomore
Allison Loney, Lancaster Catholic, junior
Goalies
Emma Bomberger, Northern Lebanon, junior
HONORABLE MENTION
Backs
Frances Hurst Brubaker, Lancaster Mennonite, senior
Sam MacMillian, Annville-Cleona, junior
Allison Cooper, Annville-Cleona, sophomore
Myah Yesko, Elco, sophomore
Forwards
Elizabeth Matusiak, Annville-Cleona, junior
Autumn Bohr, Northern Lebanon, sophomore
Midfielders
Hayley Koller, Octorara, senior
Abby Achenbach, Octorara, senior
Mikayla Kupstas, Northern Lebanon, junior
Bethany Snyder, Northern Lebanon, junior
Erin Schrader, Annville-Cleona, sophomore
Goalies
Dorthie Zechman, Lebanon, sophomore
Grace Coleman, Annville-Cleona, sophomore