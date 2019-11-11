Win your first section championship in more than 30 years and you'll be justly rewarded.

Northern Lebanon, which finished the season with a 17-2-1 record and the program's first section title since 1982, had eight players selected as Section Three all-stars by the Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey coaches. Four Vikings earned first team honors, where they were joined by five players from section runner-up Elco.

Seven Raiders earned postseason honors, a number matched by Annville-Cleona. Lancaster Mennonite and Octorara each had four players named all-stars, while Lebanon had three and Lancaster Catholic earned two selections.

View the full list of 2019 Section Three all-stars below.

FIRST TEAM

Backs

Delaney Leibensperger, Northern Lebanon, senior

Anna Kolacek, Northern Lebanon, sophomore

Kylie Stein, Elco, senior

Megan Shirk, Lancaster Mennonite, senior

Jenna Angstadt, Elco, junior 

Alayna Harrell, Annville-Cleona, senior

Forwards

Lindsay McFeaters, Northern Lebanon, senior

Lauren Wassell, Lancaster Country Day, senior

Anya Kissinger, Elco, junior

Libby Lobeck, Lancaster Catholic, senior

Midfielders

Cyleigh Hurst, Lancaster Mennonite, senior

Annabelle Copeland, Lancaster Country Day, senior

Michele Lutz, Northern Lebanon, senior 

Grace Renninger, Annville-Cleona, junior 

Amanda Smith, Elco, junior

Goalies

Maggie DeStephano, Octorara, senior

Sarah Shollenberger, Elco, senior

SECOND TEAM

Backs

Olivia Uffner, Lebanon, sophomore

Ilysa Marsh, Octorara, senior

Forwards

Jessica Seidel, Eco, sophomore

Rebecca Lane, Lancaster Mennonite, sophomore

Whitney Finney, Lancaster Country Day, senior

Midfielders

Emily Boger, Lebanon, sophomore

Allison Loney, Lancaster Catholic, junior

Goalies

Emma Bomberger, Northern Lebanon, junior

HONORABLE MENTION

Backs

Frances Hurst Brubaker, Lancaster Mennonite, senior

Sam MacMillian, Annville-Cleona, junior

Allison Cooper, Annville-Cleona, sophomore

Myah Yesko, Elco, sophomore

Forwards

Elizabeth Matusiak, Annville-Cleona, junior

Autumn Bohr, Northern Lebanon, sophomore

Midfielders

Hayley Koller, Octorara, senior

Abby Achenbach, Octorara, senior

Mikayla Kupstas, Northern Lebanon, junior

Bethany Snyder, Northern Lebanon, junior

Erin Schrader, Annville-Cleona, sophomore

Goalies

Dorthie Zechman, Lebanon, sophomore

Grace Coleman, Annville-Cleona, sophomore