After ending the season as co-champions, Penn Manor and Conestoga Valley once again found themselves sharing the top spot in Section One, this time, in section all-star selections.

Both squads had seven players chosen by the Lancaster-Lebanon League coaches, with CV boasting four first team selections to Penn Manor's three.

Manheim Township saw six players honored, followed by Warwick with five, while Ephrata and Cedar Crest each claimed three spots and Hempfield earned one.

View the full list of 2019 Section One all-stars below. 

FIRST TEAM

Backs

Bella Silvaggio, Conestoga Valley, junior

Morgan Bomberger, Warwick, senior

Maya Zagari, Manheim Township, senior

Forwards

Jasmine Miller, Penn Manor, junior

Ellie Livingston, Conestoga valley, junior 

Sophia Rockwell, Manheim Township, senior

Midfielders

Anna May Barbusca, Penn Manor, senior

Tiana Edwards, Penn Manor, senior

Carli Eberly, Conestoga Valley, senior

Goalies

Vanessa Daniels, Manheim Township, senior

Brooke Eberly, Conestoga Valley, junior

SECOND TEAM

Backs

Ciara Deemer, Ephrata, senior

Lydia Charles-Marchuk, Penn Manor, sophomore

Riley Kleinfelter, Cedar Crest, senior

Forwards

Abby Morley, Conestoga Valley, junior

Lamya Mejias, Warwick, junior

Malayna Kahl, Penn Manor, sophomore

Allison Cubell, Manheim Township, senior

Midfielders

Rylee Diffenderfer, Warwick, senior

Abby Laubach, Manheim Township, senior

Mallory Kline, Ephrata, sophomore

Goalies

Alexa Pitts, Hempfield, senior

Cecily Charles, Penn Manor, senior

HONORABLE MENTION

Backs

Hannah Lally, Conestoga valley, senior

Lillian Buckwalter, Conestoga Valley, sophomore

Forwards

Emily Behn, Warwick, sophomore

Midfielders

Tori Wilkerson, Ephrata, freshman

Rea Fox, Manheim Township, senior

Kelsea Dague, Hempfield, sophomore

Sarah Van Scoten, Warwick, junior

Riley Robinson, Penn Manor, sophomore

Goalies

Amanda Wildonger, Cedar Crest, junior