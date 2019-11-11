After ending the season as co-champions, Penn Manor and Conestoga Valley once again found themselves sharing the top spot in Section One, this time, in section all-star selections.
Both squads had seven players chosen by the Lancaster-Lebanon League coaches, with CV boasting four first team selections to Penn Manor's three.
Manheim Township saw six players honored, followed by Warwick with five, while Ephrata and Cedar Crest each claimed three spots and Hempfield earned one.
View the full list of 2019 Section One all-stars below.
FIRST TEAM
Backs
Bella Silvaggio, Conestoga Valley, junior
Morgan Bomberger, Warwick, senior
Maya Zagari, Manheim Township, senior
Forwards
Jasmine Miller, Penn Manor, junior
Ellie Livingston, Conestoga valley, junior
Sophia Rockwell, Manheim Township, senior
Midfielders
Anna May Barbusca, Penn Manor, senior
Tiana Edwards, Penn Manor, senior
Carli Eberly, Conestoga Valley, senior
Goalies
Vanessa Daniels, Manheim Township, senior
Brooke Eberly, Conestoga Valley, junior
Section All-Stars: Section Two | Section Three
SECOND TEAM
Backs
Ciara Deemer, Ephrata, senior
Lydia Charles-Marchuk, Penn Manor, sophomore
Riley Kleinfelter, Cedar Crest, senior
Forwards
Abby Morley, Conestoga Valley, junior
Lamya Mejias, Warwick, junior
Malayna Kahl, Penn Manor, sophomore
Allison Cubell, Manheim Township, senior
Midfielders
Rylee Diffenderfer, Warwick, senior
Abby Laubach, Manheim Township, senior
Mallory Kline, Ephrata, sophomore
Goalies
Alexa Pitts, Hempfield, senior
Cecily Charles, Penn Manor, senior
HONORABLE MENTION
Backs
Hannah Lally, Conestoga valley, senior
Lillian Buckwalter, Conestoga Valley, sophomore
Forwards
Emily Behn, Warwick, sophomore
Midfielders
Tori Wilkerson, Ephrata, freshman
Rea Fox, Manheim Township, senior
Kelsea Dague, Hempfield, sophomore
Sarah Van Scoten, Warwick, junior
Riley Robinson, Penn Manor, sophomore
Goalies
Amanda Wildonger, Cedar Crest, junior