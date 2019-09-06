Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two teams took the field on Thursday for a couple of close games and a milestone win for Manheim Central.
Check out the day's full results below.
Cocalico's (1-0, 3-0) Brianna Burkholder, who also had a defensive save, netted the game-winner in the final 10 minutes on a pass from Hannah Custer.
Goalie Bryna Kelly had three saves for visiting Garden Spot (0-1, 1-1).
Sapphire Martinez gave McCaskey (0-1, 0-1) the lead in the first half, but Kierra Laird led Solanco's (1-0, 1-1) comeback with goals at the 10 minute mark in both the second half and overtime.
Lampeter-Strasburg 8, Elizabethtown 1
Mackenzie Hammaker pulled Elizabethtown even 11:23 into the first half, but visiting L-S spread the ball around, sealing the win with goals from eight different players — four in each half.
Chloe Blantz made it a 5-1 lead just 37 seconds into the second half and added three assists for L-S (1-0, 3-0).
Elizabethtown (0-1, 0-3) goalie Alaina Telenko stepped up to make 20 saves.
