Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two teams took the field on Thursday for a couple of close games and a milestone win for Manheim Central.

Check out the day's full results below.

Cocalico 1, Garden Spot 0

Cocalico's (1-0, 3-0) Brianna Burkholder, who also had a defensive save, netted the game-winner in the final 10 minutes on a pass from Hannah Custer.

Goalie Bryna Kelly had three saves for visiting Garden Spot (0-1, 1-1).

Solanco 2, McCaskey 1 (OT)

Sapphire Martinez gave McCaskey (0-1, 0-1) the lead in the first half, but Kierra Laird led Solanco's (1-0, 1-1) comeback with goals at the 10 minute mark in both the second half and overtime.

Manheim Central 4, Donegal 1

Lampeter-Strasburg 8, Elizabethtown 1

Mackenzie Hammaker pulled Elizabethtown even 11:23 into the first half, but visiting L-S spread the ball around, sealing the win with goals from eight different players — four in each half.

Chloe Blantz made it a 5-1 lead just 37 seconds into the second half and added three assists for L-S (1-0, 3-0).

Elizabethtown (0-1, 0-3) goalie Alaina Telenko stepped up to make 20 saves.