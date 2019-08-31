The 2019 high school field hockey season officially got underway on Friday with 17 Lancaster-Lebanon League teams playing in 12 games — including three Section Three matchups.
Take a closer look at Friday's results below.
SECTION THREE
Aubree Lonsinger scored the game-winner on a pass from Karla Zima-Doyle 3:04 into the second half to secure the first victory for new coach Kirsten Pointek. Goalie Maggie DeStephano had 10 saves.
Maddie Gates had five saves for visiting Lebanon.
Northern Lebanon 3, Lancaster Country Day 2
Mikayla Kupstas gave Northern Lebanon a 1-0 lead just 1:37 into the game, Lindsay McFeatures added another first half goal and Rachel Dunmire struck for what proved to be the winning tally midway through the second.
Lauren Wassell scored twice in the span of two minutes to put visiting Country Day on the board in the second half.
Annville-Cleona 4, Lancaster Catholic 3
The game was deadlocked heading into the final eight minutes of play before A-C picked up the road victory.
NON-LEAGUE
Garden Spot 3, Conrad Weiser 1
Amanda Leeland scored twice in the second half to secure the win for host Garden Spot.
Melanie Esh put the Spartans on the board 4:37 into the game, but Weiser tied things up with Morgan Kopcik's tally midway through the second. Leeland connected twice in the span of three minutes to put Garden Spot back in the lead, while goalie Bryna Kelly had six saves.
Cocalico 4, Governor Mifflin 2
Cocalico never trailed after taking a 2-0 lead on the road. Caroline Baum scored twice, while goalies Summer Haldeman and Leanne Digman each had two saves and Jenna Krick added a defensive save.
Meghan Quinn scored twice in the first half as host Warwick took a 4-2 lead into the break. Emily Behn, who also had two assists, added the final score with just under 11 minutes to play.
Mackenzie Hammaker scored twice in the first half, each time pulling Elizabethtown within one. Splitting time in goal for the Bears, Mackenzie Atticks had four saves and Alaina Telenko stopped six of the seven shots she faced.
Lampeter-Strasburg 11, Ephrata 4
Lexie Reinhold scored first for Ephrata and the teams traded goals until Chloe Blantz's second goal gave L-S a 4-3 lead it would never relinquish.
Blantz had a hat trick in the first half, with her third goal coming on a penalty stroke, before adding another tally in the final five minutes of play. Daisy Frank scored three goals and Jocelyn Branco had two defensive saves for the Pioneers.
Reinhold scored twice in the span of two minutes in the first half for Ephrata, which also got a goal each from Halee Deemer and Mallory Kline. Annika Galen had nine saves for the visiting Mounts.
Conestoga Valley 7, Northeastern 0
Carli Eberly, Ellie Livingston and Abby Morley each scored twice as CV opened the season with a road win. Eberly opened the scoring with a goal 2:37 into the game before Livingston doubled the total less than two minutes later.
Lillian Buckwalter added the final goal for the Buckskins, who held Northeastern without a corner or a shot in the game.
Academy of Notre Dame de Namur 1, Penn Manor 0
It was a defensive battle at Comet Field as both teams combined for six shots, with Penn Manor managing just one.
Hanna Leonhardt broke up the deadlock in the final four minutes of play, scoring off an Abby D'Angelo assist.
Goalie Cecily Charles had eight saves for Penn Manor.
Elizabeth Williams gave Hempfield a 1-0 lead on a penalty corner, but visiting Exeter rallied with five unanswered goals to pick up the win.
Kelsey Dague was credited with the assist for Hempfield, while goalie Alexa Pitts had 10 saves.
Mariah Stoltzfus scored Solanco's lone goal 10 minutes into the second half. Goalie Kimmy Beacham stopped three shots and Kaley Wilson had a defensive save for the home team.
Palmyra, last year's District Three and PIAA Class 2A runner-up, went up 3-1 in the first half before tacking on another three goals in the second at Township. Lauren Wadas led Palmyra with a hat trick.
Township converted a penalty corner ten minutes into the game as Rea Fox netted a pass from Sophia Rockwell. Goalie Vanessa Daniels had 17 saves.
