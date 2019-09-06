Section One
Host Hempfield took an early lead, but Ephrata rallied back with two second half goals to earn its first section win since moving up to Section One last season.
Mallory Kline knotted the game seven minutes into the second half, before Halee Deemer scored in the 19th minute. Hannah Santosus had a defensive save for the Mounts (1-1, 2-2).
Hempfield (0-2, 0-3) was held to just two shots in each half, but Kelsea Dague made sure her's counted, giving the Black Knights the lead 3:30 into the game. Goalie Alexa Pitts stopped 16 shots, while Dague added a defensive save.
Anna May Barbusca led the way with four goals — bringing the senior up to seven goals through three games — and Jasmine Miller added a hat trick for visiting Penn Manor. The Comets (2-0, 2-1) held Cedar Crest without a shot or a corner in the game.
Goalie Amanda Wildonger stopped 14 shots and Riley Kleinfelter made a defensive save on the goal line for Cedar Crest (0-1, 0-3).
Township earns consecutive corners and takes advantage. Up 1-0 over Warwick with 18:07 to play. #LLFieldHockey pic.twitter.com/RBmZqc7zvQ— Diana Pugliese (@dianapugs) September 6, 2019
Warwick 2, Manheim Township 1 (OT)
Lamya Mejias connected three minutes into overtime to give Warwick (1-1, 2-2) the comeback win.
Both teams scored on corners in the second half, with Kayte Moist giving host Manheim Township (1-1, 1-2) the lead 12 minutes into the period and Julia Eshleman lacing the equalizer into the back of the net for Warwick with 5:27 to play.
And now it’s Warwick’s turn. Back-to-back corners and the Warriors have tied Township 1-1 with 5:27 to play. #LLFieldHockey pic.twitter.com/rU8RBC2vxb— Diana Pugliese (@dianapugs) September 6, 2019
Section Three
Northern Lebanon 4, Octorara 1
Four different players scored as Northern Lebanon (2-0, 4-0) won its fourth-straight game. Rachel Dunmire opened the scoring in the seventh minute, while Summer Bohr scored what proved to be the game-winning goal 25:17 into the first half.
Octorara's (1-2, 1-2) Abby Achenbach ended the shutout in the final two minutes of the half, while goalie Maggie DeStephano stopped 21 shots.
Annville-Cleona 3, Lancaster Mennonite 1
Just one minute after Lancaster Mennonite tied the game 1-1, Gracen Kreider netted what proved to be the game-winning goal with less than seven minutes left in the first half to keep Annville-Cleona (2-0, 2-0) undefeated.
Maya Habacivich scored and Cyleigh Hurst got the assist for host Lancaster Mennonite (1-1, 1-2).
Elco 3, Lebanon 0
Non-League
Conestoga Valley 2, Red Lion 1
The game came down to the final minute, as Abby Morley kept CV undefeated with a tally with just 38 seconds to play. The host Buckskins (3-0) rallied back to tie the game midway through the first on a strike from Elli Livingston, while goalie Brooke Eberly stopped three of four shots and Bella Silvaggio made a defensive save.