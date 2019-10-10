The Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey playoffs are less than a week away, but the postseason picture is still a little blurry.
Seven of the eight qualifiers have been decided, but the order of those teams is still to be finalized. While Conestoga Valley and Manheim Central have earned at least a share of their respective section titles, their hold on the No. 1 seeds is still up for grabs, as is the final berth from Section Three.
Take a look at which teams are poised for the playoffs and what's still on the line heading into the final two days of the regular season on Thursday and Friday.
SECTION ONE
Conestoga Valley (10-1) has already won the section title – its first in school history – but the question remains if the Buckskins will have the crown all to themselves or have to share it with Penn Manor.
It all comes down to Thursday night at Penn Manor, where the Comets will host CV at 7 p.m. If CV wins, the Buckskins snap Penn Manor's streak of 12 straight section titles. If Penn Manor (9-2) wins, however, the teams will be co-champions, just like Penn Manor and Palmyra were in the 2014 PIAA Class 3A championship.
In their first meeting this season, CV pulled off the 1-0 upset on a penalty stroke by Carli Eberly.
Manheim Township (9-3) has also clinched its playoff spot, ending the regular season with a 5-1 win over Ephrata — the Blue Streaks fourth straight victory and eighth in their last nine games.
SECTION TWO
The possibility of co-champions also exists in Section Two, where Manheim Central (11-1-1) holds the top spot, but could be joined by a Donegal squad looking for its fourth straight Section Two title after winning the Section Three title the previous two years.
Donegal (10-3-0), which beat Garden Spot 3-0 on Wednesday, can pull even with Central with a win over visiting Elizabethtown (6-7) Thursday at 7 p.m. Donegal edged E-town 1-0 on the road last month on a first-half goal from Kiera Baughman.
The Indians will still need some help to force a tie, namely a Central loss at Garden Spot (6-7) Friday at 4 p.m.
So, if Donegal loses Thursday, Central claims sole possession of the section title. If Donegal wins, Central needs to win Friday to avoid a tie.
Lampeter-Strasburg (8-4-1) claimed the final league berth despite a 2-1 setback at Cocalico on Wednesday.
SECTION THREE
There's no question about first place here: Northern Lebanon clinched its first section title in more than 30 years with a 5-1 win at Lancaster Mennonite on Wednesday. The Vikings (12-0-1) will have a say in the rest of the playoff picture, however.
The squad will try to close out its first undefeated season since the 1980s when Annville-Cleona comes to visit Friday at 4 p.m.
A-C (9-1-3) pulled into second place, the final qualifying spot in the section, with a 2-0 win over Elco on Wednesday. But Elco's not quite out of it yet.
If A-C beats Northern Lebanon, the Little Dutchmen will lock up the playoff berth. A loss or a tie gives Elco (9-3-1) one last shot as the Raiders host Lancaster Country Day (4-8-1) Friday at 4 p.m.
The first time A-C and Northern Lebanon played ended in a 1-1 tie at A-C last month. Elco edged Lancaster Country Day 2-1 on the road thanks to Anya Kissinger's late second-half tally.
DISTRICTS
The L-L is down to just 10 teams in line for a District Three berth according to the power rankings updated following Wednesday night's games.
In Class 3A, Penn Manor sits at No. 5, CV at No. 6 and Township at No. 9. In Class 2A Central holds the seventh seed, L-S is eighth, Donegal is ninth and Cocalico (5-8, 9-8) is 15th.
Northern Lebanon holds the area's highest seed, checking in at No. 3 in Class 1A, followed by A-C at No. 12 and Elco at No. 13.
Warwick (now No. 14 in Class 3A) and Garden Spot (No. 18 in Class 2A) were in the playoff picture heading into Monday's games, but have since fallen in the rankings.